Perrone Robotics Enters into Agreement with Sustainability Partners Bringing Autonomous Vehicles to the State of Hawaii

Perrone to Provide Zero Emission All Electric Autonomous Mini E-Buses via Sustainability Partners' Infrastructure as a Service Model

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrone Robotics, Inc. ("Perrone"), the industry's leading autonomous vehicle (AV) kit and turnkey vehicle solutions provider, announces that they will be expanding their autonomous vehicle capabilities and global reach by providing the first all electric zero emissions, ADA-compliant, and FMVSS-compliant autonomous vehicles (AVs) to operate in the state of Hawaii.

Perrone will be fielding multiple AVs based on GreenPower Motor Company's EV-Star mini E-bus outfitted with Perrone's TONY (To Navigate You) AV product. Perrone has entered into an agreement with Sustainability Partners (SP), a revolutionary Infrastructure as a Service company, to supply the AVs for operation in Hawaii. SP facilitates the purchase of new technology across industries and supplies them to customers at a standardized and affordable rate. SP is under contract with the state of Hawaii to provide fleets of vehicles and related EV infrastructure.

Perrone's modular TONY AV kit and underlying autonomy software allows for flexible adaptation to passenger or goods delivery based EVs complementing SP's mission to convert essential infrastructure into sustainable utilities. This unique pairing allows for automated passenger and goods delivery across a wide range of zero emissions vehicles on a utility basis for deployment across the Hawaiian islands and other parts of the United States.

"We're thrilled to be working with Sustainability Partners to bring automated zero emissions mobility to the beautiful islands of Hawaii." said Paul Perrone, CEO of Perrone Robotics. "These automated all electric vehicles to be deployed with ADA-compliance and that meet federal motor vehicle safety standards, provides accessible mobility for all. Combining these automated EVs with Sustainability Partners' revolutionary Infrastructure as a Service model produces a first in industry for bringing affordable and sustainable transportation models for human-kind today."

About Perrone Robotics

Perrone is a leading provider of fully autonomous vehicle (AV) systems. The company delivers mobility excellence via TONY® (short for "TO Navigate You"), a vehicle independent AV kit for use in the automated transit of people and goods in geo-fenced and localized operations. TONY embeds inside any vehicle type or model, for any job application to provide a complete "artificial driver" solution that brings full autonomy in a safety certifiable framework. Proven, piloted, and in commercial production, Perrone automated systems help commercial, municipal, and governmental customers increase transportation efficiencies, enhance safety, and accelerate zero-emission electric vehicle deployment. The company also offers a portfolio of existing turnkey automated shuttles and vehicles pre-integrated with the TONY AV kit.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners LLC (SP) is a public benefit company that forms enduring partnerships with public entities for the advancement of their critical infrastructure. SP converts infrastructure to a monthly usage-based utility service with its innovative model, Infrastructure as a Service®. SP offers any combination of funding, project facilitation and ongoing care to keep essential infrastructure reliable, safe, and improving forever.

For more information, please visit www.sustainability.partners

