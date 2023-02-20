Eyebuydirect Debuts New HYPE Collection

The DTC retailer's newest collection intersects style and sport with solution-oriented designs

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is pushing the boundary between hyper-functional eyewear and everyday style with the launch of its newest collection, HYPE.

EyeBuyDirect (PRNewsfoto/EyeBuyDirect) (PRNewswire)

The collection – which features 19 new active, sporty styles featuring stylish and functional glasses for sports, running errands, and everything in between – allowing consumers to live an active lifestyle to the max, and look good while doing it. The styles push the boundary of everyday eyewear with stylish solution-oriented designs, including flexible arms and non-slip materials to grip the wearer's head more tightly and prevent the frames from falling off or shifting during physical activities.

Some of the standout styles include:

Ballet ($45) : Choose between a translucent acetate or bold tortoiseshell finish on these classic and modern feeling frames for a confident and distinctive look for any activity.

Verve ($52) : Less of a statement piece and more of a functional – yet stylish – option, Verve is perfect for those looking for peak performance.

Zip ($75) : Featuring a classic – almost retro – frame, Zip brings that couture edge to anyone looking to be active all day.

For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop the latest styles, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eyebuydirect