KPMG LLP Offers Scholarship Program for Underrepresented Students in Pursuit of an Accounting/Tax Master's at their School of Choice

KPMG LLP Offers Scholarship Program for Underrepresented Students in Pursuit of an Accounting/Tax Master's at their School of Choice

Eligible students will receive up to $40K toward their master's degree in Accounting/Tax

Students gain access to KPMG Tax mentors and coaches; join KPMG Tax upon graduation

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help build a more balanced and robust tax and accounting workforce, KPMG LLP, the tax, audit and advisory firm, is enhancing its current diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives by introducing the Tax Scholarship Program to enable students from underrepresented groups to further their studies at a higher-educational institution of their choosing.

(PRNewsfoto/KPMG LLP) (PRNewswire)

Two-thirds of C-suite executives responding to a recent KPMG survey reported seeing more candidates from underrepresented groups pursue degrees in accounting. But there's still more to be done to diversify the profession and grow the talent pipeline. Aligned with KPMG's Accelerate 2025 commitments around DEI, the Tax Scholarship Program is just one way KPMG is creating pathways for future leaders from underrepresented groups to build their careers in the profession and with KPMG as an employer of choice.

About the Tax Scholarship Program

KPMG will provide financial and mentoring support to eligible students from traditionally underrepresented racial and ethnic groups who pursue a master's degree in Accounting/Tax.

Scholarship recipients will receive up to $40,000 in funding at the school of their choice .

Students will gain access to the vast KPMG Tax network, including mentoring and coaching as they prepare to embark on careers in tax and accounting.

Students may be eligible for part-time internship opportunities with KPMG Tax while completing their degrees.

Upon earning their master's degree, scholarship recipients will begin their careers at KPMG Tax as full-time employees.

Quotes:

"Creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce is mission critical," said Greg Engel, Vice Chair – Tax at KPMG LLP (@Greg_Engel_KPMG). "Our Tax Scholarship Program is a perfect example of how KPMG is prioritizing tangible solutions that create more opportunities for diverse talent to enter and succeed in our profession. A more balanced workforce will lead to an improved culture and a more profitable business."

"Our commitment to mentoring and supporting students from underrepresented groups has been core to our business and culture for a long time," said French Taylor, partner and DEI Leader – Tax at KPMG LLP. "The evolution of our scholarship program marks an important step in further advancing diversity in our great profession with a goal to cultivate future leaders. Our program is an amazing opportunity for students to receive significant funding toward an advanced degree at a school of their choice and with the security of a full-time job at a Big 4 firm once they graduate."

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 265,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

Media Contacts

Erica Lee

KPMG LLP

ericalee3@kpmg.com

Tel: 646-920-2959

Nikita Srivastava

KPMG LLP

nikitasrivastava1@kpmg.com

Tel: 972-489-6669

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KPMG LLP