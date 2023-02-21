National Institute on Retirement Security Hosts 14th Annual Retirement Policy Conference in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Department of Labor Assistant Secretary Lisa Gomez to Deliver Remarks

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS) will hold its 14th Annual Retirement Policy Conference on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in Washington, D.C. At this event, retirement experts and leaders will discuss key retirement policy challenges and opportunities, along with the newly-enacted SECURE 2.0 retirement legislation.

National Institute on Retirement Security Logo (PRNewsfoto/NIRS) (PRNewswire)

Retirement experts will discuss key policy challenges and opportunities at the 14th Annual NIRS Retirement Conference.

Progress Amid Turbulence: Building Towards a Secure Retirement will be held at The Park Hyatt Washington, located at 1201 24th Street N.W., in Washington, D.C.

The conference is open to the news media, NIRS members, and invited guests. Members of the news media can register here.

Conference speakers include:

Read the full agenda.

What: 14th Annual Retirement Policy Conference | Progress Amid Turbulence: Building

Towards a Secure Retirement When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 | 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM ET Location: The Park Hyatt Washington |1201 24th Street N.W., Washington, D.C. Registration: News media registration is available here.

The National Institute on Retirement Security is a not-for-profit organization established to contribute to informed policymaking by fostering a deep understanding of the value of retirement security to employees, employers, and the economy through national research and education programs. Located in Washington, D.C., NIRS has a diverse membership of organizations interested in retirement security including financial services firms, retirement plan sponsors and service providers, and trade associations among others. More information is available at http://www.nirsonline.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Institute on Retirement Security