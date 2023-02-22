AIR Asset Management Partners with Kerberos Capital Management to Add Legal Finance Allocation to its Multi-Strategy Product

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR Asset Management ("AIRAM"), a Chicago-based hedge fund management firm focused on investing in life settlements, annuities, and private credit, today announced its strategic partnership with Kerberos Capital Management ("Kerberos"), a leading private credit asset management firm that specializes in direct lending to law firms. The partnership enables AIRAM to enhance and further diversify its multi-strategy investment product through adding a legal finance asset allocation focused on law firm lending.

"We are excited to partner with Kerberos to offer investors this highly complementary allocation, which aligns with AIRAM's mission to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through resilient, non-correlated investment products," said Stephen Luongo, Chief Investment Officer of AIR Asset Management. "The loans Kerberos underwrites to law firms provide AIRAM an attractive value proposition, including reliable interest income that not only contributes to overall returns, but also supports liquidity and risk management. We look forward to leveraging Kerberos' track record, leadership, and deep expertise in law firm lending to expand our private credit mandate."

The Kerberos investment team is led by Joe Siprut, who was a nationally recognized attorney prior to founding Kerberos. Kerberos boasts an extensive roster of relationships in the plaintiff's bar and law firm lending space, making it one of the few litigation funders with underwriters that have significant experience from their former capacities as trial lawyers and senior litigators. Its strategy focuses on originating and underwriting loans to law firms that generate success-fee-based revenue by litigating mass tort, class action, and personal injury claims.

"I have long admired what AIR Asset Management's CEO Rich Beletuz and his team have built, and we are thrilled to be supporting their expansion into legal finance," said Joe Siprut, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer of Kerberos. "A clear benefit of our strategy is our uniquely diversified approach, which allows for cross-collateralization, low default rates, and a steady return profile, from which AIRAM's impressive suite of non-correlated offerings is well positioned to benefit. I'm excited to work with AIRAM's talented team of investment professionals as we execute on our shared goal to deliver for our respective investors."*

About AIR Asset Management

AIRAM is a rapidly growing SEC-registered hedge fund management firm with $600M in AUM in life settlements, annuities, and private credit investments. The firm has specialized in longevity-linked investing since 2014 and has offered qualified investors the opportunity to access attractive risk-adjusted returns that are largely uncorrelated to traditional asset classes. AIRAM's experienced team of professionals from diverse backgrounds serves an investor base of institutional, registered investment advisers (RIAs), single and multi-family offices, and high net worth investors.

About Kerberos Capital Management

Kerberos Capital Management is a boutique alternative asset manager that seeks to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum with an emphasis on yield, opportunistic, and hybrid strategies. Kerberos' flagship strategy is providing innovative capital solutions to law firms. The depth of our private credit and direct lending platform has enabled us to generate differentiated absolute and risk-adjusted returns in litigation finance markets, regardless of the business cycle or economic environment.

*Kerberos is a sub-adviser for AIRAM. AIRAM and Kerberos did not pay each other any compensation for the content in this press release. Investments following the endorsements above will increase the customary advisory fees collected by AIRAM and Kerberos. This release does not qualify as investment advice nor is it an offer or solicitation for investment. Certain information herein is made on a forward-looking basis. Any references to projected returns, investment opportunities, strategies or allocations are only guidelines and are not intended to supersede the investment strategy as described in the relevant offering documents. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Additional information is available upon request at:

InvestorRelations@airassetmanagement.com.

