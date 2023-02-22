Cold Stone Creamery Announces New Creations Made With REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Cold Stone Creamery is taking the chocolate and peanut butter combination to a new level with their REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream, and to make things even s'more awesome, Marshmallow Ice Cream is making a comeback! These two flavors, along with their respective Creations™, will be available at Cold Stone Creamery, in-store and online (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com), beginning February 22.

Cold Stone Creamery's NEW REESE’S Take 5 Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups (PRNewswire)

Treat your taste buds with the No Limit to the REESE'S Creation™ featuring REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream, Brownie, REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup and REESE'S Peanut Butter Sauce.

For those who like to indulge in something sweet and salty, the REESE'S Take 5 Peanut Butter Pretzel Blast is the perfect combination. Made with REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream, REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup, Pretzels, Peanuts and Caramel, it's a must-try! Additionally – and most delicious – we've turned our REESE'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups into your wildest Take 5 dream! Our new REESE'S Take 5 Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups are rich Chocolate Cups filled with layers of REESE'S Peanut Butter Sauce, Caramel, Pretzels & Chocolate Ice Cream topped with Pretzel, Peanuts & REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup. Pick up a 6-pack for your freezer today!

And finally, for our s'more's fanatics, Cold Stone Creamery is bringing back the Campfire Classic™ Creation, featuring Marshmallow Ice Cream, Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Chocolate Shavings and Fudge.

"REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups and marshmallows continue to be part of almost everyone's favorite childhood memories," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery®. "With these nostalgic ice cream flavors and Creations, we hope our guests will relive some of their happiest memories while creating new, unforgettable experiences alongside their loved ones."

The REESE'S and Marshmallow Ice Cream flavors, Creations™, and novelty will be available in Cold Stone Creamery® stores nationwide until May 16.

With the spring season also comes all types of family celebrations: Mother's Day, Father's Day, graduation ceremonies and more. Celebrate your loved ones with one (or more) Cold Stone Creamery Signature Cakes. The Strawberry Passion™ Cake, for example, is the perfect cake to show mom some extra love on her special day. The Cookies and Creamery™ Cake is ideal for cool dads, and the Tall, Dark & Delicious™ Cake (with a chocolate graduation hat topper included) will give family and friends a lot to talk about during your favorite grad celebration gathering.

Promotional Flavors:

REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream

Marshmallow Ice Cream

Promotional Creations™:

No Limit to the REESE'S Creation ™ – REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream, Brownie, REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup & Reese's Peanut Butter Sauce

REESE'S Take 5 Peanut Butter Pretzel Blast – REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream, REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup, Pretzels, Peanuts & Caramel



Campfire Classic™ Creation – Marshmallow Ice Cream, Graham Cracker Pie Crust, Chocolate Shavings & Fudge

Novelty:

REESE'S Take 5 Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups – Chocolate Cups filled with layers of REESE'S Peanut Butter Sauce, Caramel, Pretzels & Chocolate Ice Cream topped with Pretzel, Peanuts & REESE'S Peanut Butter Cup

Featured Cakes:

Strawberry Passion – Layers of moist Red Velvet Cake , Strawberry Puree and Strawberry Ice Cream with Graham Cracker Pie Crust wrapped in fluffy Strawberry Frosting

Cookies & Creamery – Layers of moist Devil's Food Cake and Sweet Cream Ice Cream with OREO ® Cookies wrapped in fluffy White Frosting

Tall, Dark & Delicious – Layers of moist Devil's Food Cake, Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Brownies and Chocolate Ice Cream with OREO ® Cookies wrapped in fluffy White Frosting and cascading Fudge Ganache

REESE'S and REESE'S Take5 trademark and trade dress are used under license.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

Cold Stone Creamery's New Creations featuring REESE’S Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream (PRNewswire)

It's officially back! Cold Stone Creamery's Marshmallow Ice Cream (PRNewswire)

Cold Stone Creamery delivers The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience(r) through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Cold Stone Creamery is a subsidiary of Kahala Brands, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world. For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com (PRNewsFoto/Cold Stone Creamery) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery