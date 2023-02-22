Industry Expert Michel Davidoff Joins Nile as Chief Strategist for Education

Solidifies Nile's commitment to transforming IT operations and bringing enterprise Network as a Service to the education sector

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nile, a leader in enterprise network as a service, today announced the appointment of Michel Davidoff to Chief Strategist, Education. For the last three decades, Davidoff has been a dynamic and innovative technology leader in the education sector with his most notable role being Chief Infrastructure Officer at Cal State University. In this newly created role, Davidoff will lead Nile's strategy towards education to ensure that the overall approach to technology, services and go-to-market are all aimed at delivering an exceptional connectivity experience.

In his last role as the CIO for the California State University, Davidoff became an expert in delivering scalable, ground-breaking strategies and solutions for large scale infrastructure deployments. As a member of the senior leadership team, Davidoff was an active participant in major IT decisions, leading the infrastructure strategy and deployment for 23 campuses with a fluctuating staff of up to 120 people and a $26M annual operating budget.

"I am delighted to welcome Davidoff to Nile's leadership team," said Pankaj Patel, Nile CEO. "Davidoff's depth and breadth of leadership experience in education will be a great asset to our team as we look to accelerate the adoption of NaaS in education."

Throughout his tenure with CSU, Davidoff ensured the highest quality of service and system availability for over 550,000 students, faculty, and staff. He identified opportunities for enhanced efficiencies and directed high-profile projects and cross-functional project teams. Davidoff built consensus with private sector CEOs, the CIOs of the CSU's 23 campuses, and directors of multiple disciplines to drive new strategic programs. Additionally, Davidoff was responsible for oversight of project development, budgeting, and road-mapping.

"When I left the CSU, I wanted to make greater impact in the education sector by applying my extensive experience to an innovative organization like Nile that can change the pace of digital transformation," said Davidoff.

Many of the nation's universities have introduced new learning models and technologies which can increase schools and students' vulnerability to security attacks. Oftentimes schools have outdated or unprotected networking infrastructure that affects student engagement and overall academic performance. Davidoff's specialized experience with the vast California State University network will lend to the digital transformations for schools of any size and curriculum.

About Nile

Nile modernizes IT operations through the delivery of a new wired and wireless enterprise network, built from the ground up to be delivered entirely as a service. Designed to deliver a high-performance experience that's more reliable and secure, Nile enables organizations to reclaim critical IT resources while users gain superior connectivity. Nile is not just delivering a network as a service, but a network that is truly at your service.

