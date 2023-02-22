MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER AND ADIDAS ANNOUNCE LANDMARK MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION

adidas' Commitment to Innovation to Foster Deeper Connection with Players and Fans ahead of 2026 World Cup

NEW YORK , Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Soccer and adidas announced today a multi-year extension of their partnership. Under the multi-faceted agreement, adidas will continue as the official supplier for the League, its clubs and youth academies. As a founding, strategic partner of MLS, adidas remains at the core of the League's efforts to grow its business both on- and off-field in North America and beyond. To support this partnership endeavor, adidas will bolster key development efforts with MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT.

Through this renewed partnership, the two organizations will continue to grow the sport, and elevate soccer culture and communities. Together, MLS and adidas will launch new, inclusive initiatives to empower, support and inspire a future generation of players and fans ahead of the 2026 World Cup and ensuring a legacy beyond it.

As part of the renewed, long-term agreement, adidas continues as the Official Sponsor, Footwear Provider, and Apparel Provider of MLS, and will recognize the best in youth soccer as presenting partner of the MLS NEXT Golden Ball (MVP) and MLS NEXT Best XI. adidas will continue outfitting MLS Clubs with all jerseys, footwear, training gear, and sideline apparel, and will also provide the official match ball for all MLS properties – including MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT. The new agreement features additional investment in youth development and community activation.

"We are so pleased to extend our partnership with adidas, the leading soccer brand in the world," said MLS Commissioner, Don Garber. "Adidas had been helping to drive the popularity of MLS and the sport of soccer in North America for generations and we look forward to working closely with them to accelerate our growth leading into and following the 2026 FIFA World Cup."

MLS and adidas began their relationship at the League's inception in 1996. adidas' commitment to growing the game has established the brand as the biggest name in soccer in the world. The partnership with MLS is part of adidas global soccer footprint, which includes some of the most legendary clubs in Europe.

"We are very proud to be extending our partnership with Major League Soccer. It is incredible to see the growth and success of the League and soccer in North America and the work that has been done," said adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden. "Soccer is an important part of our history and who we are at adidas. We are committed to helping grow the game and could not be more excited as we approach the 2026 World Cup hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico."

The announcement of the extension was unveiled this morning as part of a series of events surrounding MLS is Back kickoff week.

This announcement arrives during a period of tremendous momentum behind the sport of soccer in North America, as Major League Soccer enters its 28th season this month and we approach the 2026 World Cup hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer — celebrating its 28th season in 2023 — features 29 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including 2023 expansion team St. Louis CITY SC. Starting on February 1, 2023, all MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. MLS Season Pass will feature the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany, the company employs more than 61,000 people across the globe and generated sales of €21.2 billion in 2021.

Contacts:

Major League Soccer

Angela Alfano

Angela.Alfano@MLSsoccer.com

View original content:

SOURCE Major League Soccer