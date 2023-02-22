UL Solutions Expands its ESG Advisory and Assurance Practice to Help Companies Navigate Growing Complexities

From the initial mobilization of ESG initiatives through verification of environmental data and content, UL Solutions' expanded services will help guide companies throughout their ESG management journey.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced the launch of its expanded environmental, social and governance (ESG) advisory and assurance practice. This new practice will empower companies with a pragmatic, science-driven approach to ESG management and a worldwide network of UL Solutions domain experts to help guide their progress.

UL Solutions today announced the launch of its expanded environmental, social and governance (ESG) advisory and assurance practice. This new practice will empower companies with a pragmatic, science-driven approach to ESG management and a worldwide network of UL Solutions domain experts to help guide their progress. (PRNewswire)

Various ESG frameworks exist to assess a company's non-financial performance. They are used by multiple stakeholders, such as investors, customers and employees, to enhance decision-making regarding their interaction with the business. With the ability to address numerous ESG frameworks, UL Solutions can enhance ESG programs from initial mobilization through verification of environmental data and content for ESG reporting.

"Companies are experiencing demand for effective ESG management from many directions," said Adrian Wain, business manager in the Asset and Sustainability group at UL Solutions. "We understand the challenges companies face and have enhanced our advisory and verification capabilities to help them establish and drive ESG performance."

ESG reporting is undergoing significant evolution as new methods and standards are introduced to the market. For example, in response to new requirements for ESG reports, UL Solutions is helping companies with independent verification of greenhouse gas (GHG) statements to ISO 14064-3, Greenhouse gases.

GPA Global, a company specializing in custom product packaging and displays, has collaborated with UL Solutions on various reporting activities, including carbon methodology, CDP disclosure review and materiality assessments.

"By empowering our team with the tools, resources and expertise to elevate our ESG initiatives, we aim to internalize the benefits of sustainable practices as a routine part of our business model," said Nick Hurd, chief marketing officer and chief sustainability officer at GPA Global. "UL Solutions helped take our sustainability efforts to the next level through the strategic implementation of our carbon footprint measurement and other ESG initiatives."

