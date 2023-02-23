CAMPARI® TOASTS PARTNERSHIP WITH 29TH SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS®

As the Official Spirits Partner, the Brand Unveils First Campari Lounge in the U.S. During Awards Season and Continues to Champion Cinematic Creativity

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Campari ®, the iconic Italian aperitif, returns to the Screen Actors Guild Awards ® as the Official Spirits Sponsor. With a shared commitment to championing film and television pioneers who push boundaries to unlock great stories, Campari and the SAG Awards® will toast to the artistry of acting and cinematic innovation on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Awards Show. Following the ceremony, Campari will continue toasting the winners as the spirits sponsor at the Post Show Awards Gala hosted by PEOPLE.

Campari's partnership with the SAG Awards is the latest example of the brand's longstanding dedication to the world of cinema. Cinema is the perfect alchemy of passion and creativity, creating unforgettable stories that inspire viewers. Much like cinema, Campari has a rich history full of storytelling, passion and innovation since its creation in 1860 — pushing the boundaries of creativity to go beyond the expected. Using Campari Red Diaries as a short film medium to further strengthen the brand's long-standing commitment to celebrating the arts, the brand has a legacy of collaborating with high caliber directors including Federico Fellini, Paolo Sorrentino, Stefano Sollima and Matteo Garrone. Campari also works with film festivals worldwide, such as Festival de Cannes, Venice International Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival and the New York Film Festival, evolving brand ties to the industry.

For the first time in the U.S., the Campari Lounge debuts this Awards Season, offering a select number of invitees a behind-the-scenes look at the celebratory spirit of the SAG Awards through the lens of Campari. Within the Campari Lounge, The Official SAG Awards Cocktail, the Campari Negroni Sbagliato Red-Carpet Edition, is the star of the space.

Campari America's Head of Marketing Andrea Sengara shares, "This year's collaboration with the SAG Awards is extremely exciting for Campari, as the brand is showing up larger and more impactfully in the film industry than ever before in the U.S., and alongside a key player in the awards season circuit. This partnership allows Campari to continue its rich support of the creative community who are constantly pushing boundaries, and that's something to which we can all raise a toast."

The Official SAG Awards Cocktail draws inspiration from the classic Negroni Sbagliato. This three-ingredient cocktail has become a recent viral sensation, with a rich history dating back to 1972 at Bar Basso in Milano. Additional special Campari moments will come to life within the Lounge such as tableside Negronis, accompanying classic aperitivo-style Italian bites and rare Campari cocktail offerings in the days leading up to the official SAG Awards.

A Hollywood twist on the classic Negroni Sbagliato, the specialty Campari Negroni Sbagliato Red-Carpet Edition cocktail was crafted by Jessamine McLellan of the Campari Academy and is elevated by substituting prosecco for champagne. The cocktail boasts a perfect 50/50 balance of sweet and dry vermouth alongside a touch of gold shimmer, worthy of the star-studded toasts at the SAG Awards.

CAMPARI TOASTS PARTNERSHIP WITH 29TH SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS (PRNewswire)

Campari Negroni Sbagliato Red-Carpet Edition

Ingredients:

Method:

Viewers of legal drinking age looking to livestream the SAG Awards with a Campari cocktail in-hand on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST on Netflix's YouTube channel , can easily mix up a Negroni Sbagliato via a Cocktail Courier kit delivered to their door, available for purchase this awards season here . Campari digital and social media campaigns will also run locally and nationally to help drive consumer awareness of Campari's film platform.

Please follow Campari's social media channel for further information: @CampariUSA.

Campari reminds you to please enjoy Awards Season – and especially the SAG Awards – responsibly.

#Campari #CampariSAGAwards

www.campari.com

https://www.youtube.com/EnjoyCampari

https://www.facebook.com/CampariUS

https://www.instagram.com/campariusa /

http://twitter.com/campari

ABOUT CAMPARI

Campari, the iconic, unforgettable Italian red spirit sitting at the heart of some of the world's most famous cocktails. Campari was founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, and pioneered by his son, Davide, who created something so distinctive and revolutionary that its secret recipe has not been altered since. Vibrant red in colour, Campari's unique and multi-layered taste is the result of the infusion of herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. As well as being unique and distinctive, Campari is extremely versatile, offering boundless and unexpected possibilities. As a source of this passionate inspiration since its creation seen through its founders' creative genius, artists in different fields and the world's best bartenders, Campari stimulates your instincts to unlock your passions, inspiring limitless creations.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, and owns 22 plants worldwide with its own distribution network in 23 countries. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

ABOUT CAMPARI AMERICA

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Campari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

ABOUT THE 29TH ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS®

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be executive produced by Jon Brockett and produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment, Inc. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Netflix's YouTube channel, YouTube.com/Netflix , Sunday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. One of awards season's premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances from the previous calendar year. Of the top industry honors presented to actors, only the SAG Awards are selected entirely by performers' peers in SAG-AFTRA with 122,600 eligible voters. For more information about the SAG Awards® and the latest updates, follow the SAG Awards on social ( Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and TikTok ), online at sagawards.org , and join the conversation by using the official hashtag #sagawards.

Media Contact: campari@mbooth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Campari America