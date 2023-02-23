INDOCHINO Debuts Multi-Year Partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas

The made to measure brand and Las Vegas hospitality leader join forces to elevate team apparel with custom suiting

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INDOCHINO , the global leader in custom suiting, announced a multi-year marketing and apparel partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas. The partnership will focus on suiting up the resort's onsite staff, as well as showcasing INDOCHINO to guests with branded visuals throughout the property.

Resorts World Las Vegas has established itself as a premier destination on the timeless Las Vegas Strip. INDOCHINO will proudly suit up all Zouk Nightclub VIP hosts and management in their custom, made to measure apparel as they host sell-out crowds for experiences of a lifetime featuring star-studded musical acts from Tiësto, Kaskade and deadmau5, to Travis Scott and Jack Harlow. The team's suits feature an exclusive branded lining and luxury fabrics from INDOCHINO's soon to launch Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

"As the world leader of custom made to measure apparel, we are proud to secure this unique one-of-a-kind partnership with Resorts World and Zouk. Tens of millions of people from all over the world will visit Las Vegas annually. With Resorts World being a premier destination on the timeless Las Vegas strip, it made perfect sense to showcase our brand and apparel across the property as they provide world-class hospitality and entertainment to their guests; a level of standard that goes hand-in-hand with the INDOCHINO experience," said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO.

In addition to the focus on apparel needs for management, staff, wedding and corporate opportunities, INDOCHINO will have substantial product and brand integration across the entire Resorts World Las Vegas campus. The brand will be highlighted with strategic placement at key moments throughout the year on marquee digital platforms including the iconic LED Globe, Zouk Tower, screens in The District, and the full East and West Tower LEDs. The world-famous West Tower LED offers a particularly exciting canvas for these placements, as its over 100,000 square feet of lights make it the 3rd largest such display in the world.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a renowned brand such as INDOCHINO," said Solomon Schwartz, Head of Sponsorships and Activations at Resorts World Las Vegas. "We not only look for ways to elevate our guest experiences but also the experiences for our team members, and we feel this new partnership will do just that."

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale. The brand was also recently named to Newsweek and Statista America's Fastest Growing Online Shops list for 2022.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These are made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omnichannel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

For more information, visit www.indochino.com and follow INDOCHINO's social media channels.

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

