LEGRAND NORTH AMERICA ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEWEST DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN DAYTON

Electrical Giant Expands Footprint In Centrally Located Western Ohio. The Resulting New Distribution Network Will Allow For The Majority Of Customer Base To Be Within A 2-Day Transit Time.

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand® , a world leader in electrical, digital infrastructure, and connected solutions, has officially opened a larger operations facility in the Dayton area. This latest opening will provide over 200 new jobs to the Dayton area and enhance the company's ability to serve its customers quicker in shipment times across all of America.

The 625,000 square-feet operations facility, located at 2200 Douglas Way, Union OH, is a state-of-the-art distribution center that will enhance the company's ability to meet the growing demand for electrical and digital building infrastructures as well as connected solutions across America. The facility features technology and equipment that will increase production and maintain quality control, ensuring that customers receive the best products available.

Legrand is committed to sustainability, and the opening of the Dayton facility supports that commitment through various approaches. Notably, the building is on track to receive Green Globes Level One Certification. In addition, the new centrally located facility, coupled with existing West Coast and Southern Distribution centers will service customers more efficiently reducing freight and carbon emissions.

This latest expansion will bring new jobs to Dayton, with Legrand hiring for positions ranging from production and warehouse to office and management. This growth is a testament to Legrand's commitment to providing exceptional customer service and delivering high-quality solutions to customers.

Each aspect of the facility features and highlights Legrand's notable brands including:

Architectural and industrial lighting from Kenall, Finelite, OCL, and Pinnacle.

Automated window shades from Legrand Commercial Shading.

Electrical wiring devices from Legrand's radiant Collection and Cablofil wire management.

Data room outfitted with Legrand Minkels technology.

Productivity enabling technologies from Legrand's AV division, such as Middle Atlantic, Chief, Vaddio, Da-Lite, C2G.

As a result, this facility truly showcases Legrand's deep expertise in the space and creates a highly functional environment for its employees.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Dayton and continue to support the thriving community," said Dan Carsten, Vice President of Operational Excellence and Logistics of Legrand North America. "Our goal is to provide our customers with the highest quality products and exceptional customer service, and this our newest facility will allow us to do this."

"Our investment into Montgomery County worked to develop the site for long-term sustainability by putting the site into production, generating taxes into the community, and further strengthening the economy through job creation," said Matt Gaston, Vice President of Development at NorthPoint Development. "The expansion of Legrand's operations into Montgomery County further supports the thriving community here in Dayton, as well as the region as a whole."

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: data centers, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrand.us/

