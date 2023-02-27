NANJING, China, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of February 2023, Zhaohui Zhang from Jiangsu Provincial People's Hospital received a job offer from the editorial department after the Chinese Lantern Festival. As the corresponding author, he wrote the paper "Auricular Vagal Nerve Stimulation Inhibited Central NGF/TrkA/PLC-γ Signaling Pathway in Functional Dyspepsia Model Rats with Gastric Hypersensitivity". The paper has been accepted and published by "Neuromodulation".

Acupuncture is one of the highly distinctive and effective therapies of Chinese medicine, and it has been the main method of treating diseases of the Chinese people for thousands of years, making remarkable contributions to the health of the Chinese people. At the same time, due to its unique advantages of broad indications, rapid and remarkable efficacy, and very few side effects, acupuncture has also become the most widely used Chinese medical method in the world and has spread to more than 140 countries and regions, it has become an important part of world medicine and being a significant character in safeguarding the life and health of all human beings.

Dr. Zhaohui Zhang is a distinguished acupuncturist and a leader in the field of auricular acupuncture in China. Auricular acupuncture is an important part of acupuncture medicine. Auricular acupuncture are points distributed on the auricle, and when the body's internal organs or torso are ill, such as pressure pain, nodules, and discoloration, often appear in some parts of the auricle. Ear acupuncture treatment uses these phenomenons as a reference for diagnosing diseases and treating them by stimulating these reaction points. Dr. Zhaohui Zhang has focused on auricular acupuncture clinical treatment and research for over twenty years and has accumulated a wealth of experience, especially in auricular acupuncture combined with acupuncture point injection for peripheral neuropathy as well as pain. Auricular acupuncture has unique and remarkable curative effects in treating gastrointestinal diseases and cerebral palsy caused by tumors. He has cured or alleviated the symptoms of more than 100,000 patients with the silver needle in his hand.

Being a good doctor is the dream of Zhaohui Zhang. After graduating from Nanjing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in 1995, Zhaohui Zhang entered the acupuncture and moxibustion department of Jiangsu Provincial People's Hospital. For more than 20 years, he has devoted himself to the medical treatment, scientific research and teaching of auricular acupuncture, and has achieved fruitful results in many aspects. Therefore, he was hired as the director of the acupuncture and moxibustion department of Jiangsu Provincial People's Hospital.

Zhang Zhaohui said that as a doctor, the most fulfilling and gratifying thing is undoubtedly seeing the improvement of the patient's condition. Especially when curing some patients who have been troubled by intractable diseases for a long time. Ms. Song, who was only forty years old, underwent a craniotomy at the neurosurgery department of a hospital in Shanghai due to a "huge pituitary adenoma". After surgery, the oculomotor nerve was injured, the right eye nerve was paralyzed, the right eyelid was severely drooping, and the height between the eyes The difference is more than 1 cm. The appearance is almost "disfigured", the eyesight is sluggish to light reflex, double vision, and the worst thing is the inability to walk independently. When the doctor told her that it was almost impossible to recover, Ms. Song was desperate. Unreconciled, Ms. Song searched for doctors and medicines everywhere, and was recommended to go to Jiangsu Provincial People's Hospital to seek treatment from Dr. Zhaohui Zhang. After several times of acupuncture and moxibustion by Dr. Zhang, the effect was obvious. The right eyelid could be slightly lifted. After 3 months, the lift was more obvious, and the two eyes were almost flat. Ms. Song insisted on asking Dr. Zhang for acupuncture and moxibustion treatment. After 3 years, she fully recovered. There was no abnormality in her appearance, her eyesight recovered, and she was even able to participate in local mountain climbing activities and won a special award. Even the surgeon who performed the craniotomy on her saw her during the review and thought it was a medical miracle! Another patient, Ms. Tang, suffered from insomnia for 10 years. Various medications were ineffective. After a period of ear acupuncture treatment by Dr. Zhaohui Zhang, her insomnia gradually improved. Diseases such as liver cysts and digestive tract problems have gradually improved. These are all miracles created by Dr. Zhaohui Zhang with the acupuncture needles in his hands.

Over the years, Dr. Zhaohui Zhang has been actively conducting research on the subject of auricular acupuncture, not only expanding the therapeutic field of auricular acupuncture, but also combining the scientific experimental methods of Western medicine to promote the progress of research. Gastrointestinal disease is a disease that is more prevalent around the world, and Dr. Zhaohui Zhang has discovered that auricular acupuncture is uniquely effective in treating gastrointestinal disease and has conducted many studies on this. Not only has he undertaken and completed several national and provincial research projects on auricular acupuncture for gastrointestinal diseases, but he was also invited to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston as a visiting scholar to collaborate on research. He has published several articles on this topic in SCI journals and Chinese core journals, which have received a lot of attention. For example, one patient had hiccups after brain tumor surgery, which did not sound like a serious disease, but it was very suffering because it was not healing for a long time, but it affected her rest.

Dr. Zhaohui Zhang is also active in the promotion and popularization of acupuncture. Although acupuncture treatment is very effective, there are some safety issues in practice. For example, warm acupuncture therapy combines acupuncture and moxibustion, in the use of moxibustion, there are many mays to burn the patient's skin, leading to medical risks and disputes. Dr. Zhaohui Zhangi has developed a patented product "Stability anti-burn warm acupuncture frame assembly", which has been applied to many hospitals' acupuncture clinics and has tens of thousand users. Doctors generally reflect that the product is easy to operate and safe, which greatly reduces the risk of using warm acupuncture therapy. Dr. Zhang's another national invention patent "precise micro-acupuncture point injection pen" is an instrument specially applied to acupuncture point injection, which makes the syringe not shake and shift even for unskilled operators, thus making acupuncture point injection more safe, precise and micro, effectively preventing medical accidents and greatly reducing the professional requirements for acupuncture point injectors. The professional requirements for acupoint injection personnel are greatly reduced, and it is easy to promote the use of acupoint injection expertise in a large area.

We believe that excellent doctors like Zhaohui Zhang will continue to bring their strengths and expertise to leverage strengths in their own deeply cultivated fields in the future, and make greater contributions to the entire medical career for the benefit of more people. (Reporter: Daniel Zhou)

