ImageMover and QuidelOrtho Partner to Simplify Test-to-Treat Process for Pharmacies

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageMover, a provider of Workflow Services for pharmacies, is proud to announce its partnership with QuidelOrtho, a leading provider of point-of-care diagnostic testing solutions, to bring a comprehensive solution for pharmacist-administered testing for a variety of illnesses, including COVID-19, influenza A+B, Lyme disease, strep throat, and RSV. This revolutionary combination of diagnostic hardware and customized software offers patients fast and accurate results and simplifies the test-to-treat process for pharmacists.

The integrated solution combines QuidelOrtho's Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay analyzer, an automated small benchtop system, with Workflow Services to create a one-stop solution for pharmacists. With this patient-friendly system, pharmacies can onboard patients 80% faster than with the current manual process and are freed up to focus on what really matters – delivering the best possible patient care.

The process is simple: patients complete a short questionnaire and self-register, pharmacists review patient information and perform testing using the Sofia 2 test, and Workflow Services automatically reports the results, and if allowed, the pharmacist will dispense medication based on the outcome of the test result.

"This solution addresses major challenges pharmacists face when offering a test-to-treat program, such as lack of staffing and time for complex reporting and record keeping. We're excited to partner with Workflow Services to continue to build comprehensive pharmacy programs for the new age of clinical service providers and to expand access to healthcare, especially in underserved communities," said Cheryl Miller, Vice President, Retail Sales and Marketing, QuidelOrtho.

The joint system provides speed, accuracy, and security. Sofia 2 provides dual modes for walkaway and batch testing, with results available in just 3-15 minutes, depending on the assay. It also offers an expansive test menu, including COVID-19, influenza A+B, Lyme disease, strep throat, and RSV. The small instrument size and room-temperature storage of kits make the test suitable for pharmacies, hospitals, urgent care centers, and physician offices.

As the healthcare industry seeks innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for convenient access to medical services, local pharmacies are stepping up to play a crucial role in serving their communities.

"Care delivery is changing, and consumers are seeking convenient clinical services from pharmacists that normally they might have received from their general practitioner," said Kevin Houlihan, President and CEO, ImageMover. "With QuidelOrtho tests and Workflow Services, pharmacies can confidently expand their care delivery methods with reliable tests and simple workflows."

"The public health benefits of enabling pharmacists to become go-to community healthcare professionals for consumers in need of fast and convenient point-of-care testing and treatment are enormous," Mr. Houlihan noted. "We are proud to offer a comprehensive Workflow solution together with QuidelOrtho's easy-to-use Sofia 2 assays for a wide range of viruses and health conditions," he concluded.

About Workflow Services by ImageMover

Workflow Services by ImageMover is a healthcare software platform that innovates seamless point-of-care medical workflow software solutions for healthcare professionals and patients. The company's solutions employ exclusive, patented approaches to securely capture and integrate medical data to simplify communication and enhance patient care. Workflow Services is a division of ImageMover, founded in 2013 to design and deliver a secure solution for managing images at the point-of-care. To learn more visit LinkedIn or www.workflowservices.com.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a world leader of in vitro diagnostics, developing and manufacturing intelligent solutions that transform data into understanding and action for more people in more places every day.

Offering industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine, bringing fast, accurate and reliable diagnostics when and where they are needed – from home to hospital, lab to clinic. So that patients, clinicians and health officials can spot trends sooner, respond quicker and chart the course ahead with accuracy and confidence.

Building upon its 80-year legacy of groundbreaking innovation, QuidelOrtho continues to partner with customers across the healthcare continuum and around the globe to forge a new diagnostic frontier. One where insights and solutions know no bounds, expertise seamlessly connects and a more informed path is illuminated for each of us.

QuidelOrtho is transforming the power of diagnostics into a healthier future for all.

