Orangetheory® Fitness Taps Grammy Award®-Winning Director Dave Meyers for Latest Advertising Campaign

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orangetheory® Fitness announces the launch of The Science Behind It, the brand's latest creative advertising campaign directed by Grammy Award®-winner Dave Meyers. The campaign, which will air nationally across linear and connected TV, online video and other premium digital channels, highlights the science that drives the workout's design and leads to measurable results. Coming out of the pandemic and paving the way for consumers' mass return to IRL fitness, The Science Behind It signifies Orangetheory's powerful entry into 2023.

"The science behind heart rate-based interval training is what fuels the core of our workout at Orangetheory. Combining that science with the connected technology and gamification that we pioneered for the industry over a decade ago is an integral differentiator for us, and our members are seeing it lead to transformative results," says Kelly Lohr, chief marketing officer of Orangetheory Fitness. "We greatly admire what Dave Meyers has accomplished in the music industry and were excited to see how he'd translate his creative power to bringing this science to life."

For the spot's setting, Meyers—best known for directing music videos for some of today's biggest artists (Missy Elliott, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Drake and Harry Styles, to name a few)—selected L.A.'s renowned Popsicle Studios, home to iconic film projects including the Batman franchise. There, the director transports viewers between worlds, from an in-studio Orangetheory experience to a stylized laboratory inspired by the company's own fitness lab. This fluid journey creatively represents the member experience, showing how the science of heart rate-based interval training—combined with Orangetheory's proprietary technology and expert coach instruction—leads to life-changing results.

"I was inspired by the level of scientific design that goes into creating an Orangetheory Fitness class," says Dave Meyers. "I learned so much about the team's process—from its algorithms that track personalized heart rate to its second-by-second performance analysis—and wanted to portray that in a way that would be significant to the viewer."

The Science Behind It was created by Orangetheory's full-service creative agency of record, Tombras, based in Knoxville, TN. The campaign launches on February 27, 2023, and will run throughout the year.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® Fitness (orangetheory.com) is a heart rate-based, total-body group workout combining science, coaching, and technology to help you achieve your desired results and live a more vibrant life. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory developed a workout designed for all fitness abilities to foster a shared community experience by connecting members and coaches. The Orangetheory workout charges your metabolism for MORE caloric afterburn, MORE results, and MORE confidence to deliver MORE LIFE. Orangetheory franchisees have opened more than 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 24 countries. The company was ranked in the 2022 Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchise 500 list. Visit https://www.orangetheory.com/en-us/international-opportunities/ for global franchise opportunities.

