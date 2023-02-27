Tata Communications and Oasis Smart SIM empowers SanCloud with scalable and secure CloudSIM™

An innovative eSIM solution, CloudSIM™ delivers security, simplicity and scalability to its customers in manufacturing, supply chain, and automotive sectors

CloudSIM™ will enable SanCloud devices with remote controlling and monitoring capabilities for operational performance of industrial equipment and plants across manufacturing, supply chain, and automotive sectors. It will simplify deployment across fragmented supply chains and benefit enterprises globally.

Delivered through Tata Communications MOVE™ platform, CloudSIM™ provides on-demand cellular connectivity, more securely and more affordably than ever before. By delivering device integrity and cloud provisioning CloudSIM™ technology on the cloud, Tata Communications along with Oasis Smart SIM help reduce costs and simplify designing. This changes the traditional way of delivering connectivity on-demand, which typically required additional SIMs, eSIMs, or iSIMs on the hardware platform, adding costs and complexities.

Marc Murphy, one of the Founders and Director of Software Engineering, SanCloud, said "SanCloud is excited about integrating Tata Communications MOVE™ and CloudSIM™ services into our mobile wireless devices. This gives us the flexibility to dynamically change the subscription model in our IoT devices without having to send an engineer to site to swap a SIM. This is a significant cost saving."

"As products get more intelligent and revenue models become increasingly usage-based, connected devices need to be flexible, intelligent and secure – all at once. CloudSIM™ and Tata Communications MOVE™ are enabling this transformation," said Avneesh Prakash, Vice President, Mobility, Tata Communications. "This will be a game changer in the industry, offering a new approach to empower IoT device and equipment manufacturers. We're excited to enable SanCloud and enhance user experience and reduce operational costs of their products and solutions."

Olivier Leroux, CEO, Oasis Smart SIM added, "With CloudSIM™, any product can have a zero-touch secure integration. We designed this program to offer an innovative approach, as CloudSIM™ complements existing permanent connectivity by enabling on-demand connectivity anytime anywhere. CloudSIM™ is a game changer that simplifies IoT and provides a solution allowing deployments to scale. We are thrilled to demonstrate this new capability at Mobile World Congress 2023 with Tata Communications."

About SanCloud

SanCloud is a provider of bespoke integrated IoT solutions. SanCloud designs and manufactures their hardware in-house providing the ability to tailor designs to requirements. Their products cover a multitude of applications ranging from simple wireless sensor interfaces, GPS tracking and monitoring devices, mobile asset management to fully integrated gateways. To learn more about SanCloud, visit www.sancloud.com

About Oasis Smart SIM

Oasis Smart SIM was founded in 2011, with headquarters in both France and Singapore. Oasis is committed to breaking the traditional SIM vertical model to create a trustworthy and interoperable ecosystem. Our advanced SIM and eSIM solutions are provided to more than 120 of the world's leading operators and providers, with the support of our majority shareholder Tata Communications. As members of GSMA and the Trusted Connectivity Alliance, Oasis has been recognized as the 6th global eSIM management solution provider by Counterpoint Research in 2022. For more information, visit https://www.oasis-smartsim.com

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

