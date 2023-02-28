ACOSTA LAUNCHES ACOSTA GROUP, ALIGNING COLLECTIVE OF AGENCIES TO LEAD IN NEW ERA OF COMMERCE

Delivering Unmatched Insight and Expertise, a Transformed Acosta Group Unlocks Growth for Brands, Retailers and Foodservice Providers in the Modern Marketplace

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta today launched Acosta Group, a new unified brand for the company, aligning its omnichannel retail, marketing and foodservice agencies to provide seamless access to the company's end-to-end solutions. Building on the company's transformation and strategic investments over the past three years, this move distinctly positions Acosta Group as the leading driver of sales growth in the modern marketplace.

"We are operating in a new era of commerce that demands a diverse yet cohesive set of solutions that touch the consumer everywhere they buy," said Brian Wynne, CEO of Acosta Group. "Across our agencies, we are investing in the expansion of our strategic capabilities and simplifying access to our suite of services. The promise of Acosta Group is to deliver frictionless, modern solutions that accelerate sales, share and profit growth for our partners, now and in the future."

Brands, retailers and foodservice providers, ranging from CPG to consumer electronics, natural and specialty, fresh foods, health and beauty care, convenience, mass, club and more, rely on Acosta Group to connect consumers with their products in store, online and on the go. Acosta Group agencies serve more than 2,500 clients, including over 60 one-billion-dollar-plus brands and more than 300 local or entrepreneur-owned brands throughout North America and Europe.

"For more than 95 years, our clients and customers have trusted us to anticipate their needs and deliver what we promise," said Wynne. "With Acosta Group, we are creating a platform that enables easy access to all of our agencies and helps brands and retailers achieve their full potential, regardless of their size or where they are in their lifecycle."

ACOSTA GROUP AGENCIES

Acosta Group agencies connect people with brands, at every point in the evolving consumer journey. The collective delivers end-to-end solutions including headquarters sales services, omnichannel retail solutions, in-store selling and training, integrated marketing, foodservice sales enablement and culinary solutions, and the most advanced data and insights. Access to proprietary first-party data combined with research and analytics allows Acosta Group to discover insights that drive long-term growth.

The Acosta Group pillar agencies are:

Acosta : Omnichannel retail solutions and business intelligence including headquarter sales, digital commerce, back-office solutions, merchandising, revenue growth management, space and category management to grow share of shelf and increase sales across channels. Omnichannel retail solutions and business intelligence including headquarter sales, digital commerce, back-office solutions, merchandising, revenue growth management, space and category management to grow share of shelf and increase sales across channels.

CORE Foodservice : Progressive foodservice sales enablement and culinary innovation solutions that enable brands to sell to today's most influential foodservice operators. Progressive foodservice sales enablement and culinary innovation solutions that enable brands to sell to today's most influential foodservice operators.

Mosaic : Integrated marketing capabilities, from in-store sales and training and experiential to brand building and national media campaigns, to drive action and impact. Integrated marketing capabilities, from in-store sales and training and experiential to brand building and national media campaigns, to drive action and impact.

Premium : Sales and training, merchandising, and field technology to identify insights, grow sales and deliver quality execution for brands and retailers. Sales and training, merchandising, and field technology to identify insights, grow sales and deliver quality execution for brands and retailers.

ActionLink: Complex and specialized merchandising and in-store selling solutions for leading brands. Complex and specialized merchandising and in-store selling solutions for leading brands.

ABOUT ACOSTA GROUP

Acosta Group is a collective of the most trusted retail, marketing and foodservice agencies empowering brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace. By delivering transformative, commerce-focused solutions and more than 95 years of expertise, Acosta Group connects brands with people at every point in the consumer journey.

Comprised of Acosta, CORE Foodservice, Mosaic, Premium Retail Services and ActionLink, Acosta Group understands and anticipates evolving consumer needs, fueling accelerated performance to connect tomorrow's commerce today. For more information, please visit acosta.group.

