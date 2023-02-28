Checkmarx Appoints Sandeep Johri as CEO; Co-founder and CEO Emmanuel Benzaquen Continues to Serve on the Board of Directors

A seasoned, growth-focused executive in cloud, cybersecurity and DevOps markets, Johri brings over three decades of leadership at both enterprise and startup companies

ATLANTA and RAMAT GAN, Israel, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx , the global leader in application security solutions, announced today that technology executive Sandeep Johri will succeed co-founder Emmanuel Benzaquen as CEO. Benzaquen will continue to serve on the company's Board of Directors.

Johri has spent many years in Silicon Valley as an executive, founder, strategic advisor and investor. He most recently served as CEO of Tricentis, which he led for seven years from an early-stage startup to a global leader of continuous-testing software solutions. Previously, Johri held senior management roles at HP, where he created and implemented the strategy to grow the software division from $600 million in revenue to category leadership and $3.5 billion in revenue. Johri has been the founder of several VC-funded security startups such as Oblix (acquired by Oracle), Determina and Bluelane (both acquired by VMware).

With over 1,800 customers worldwide, including 60% of the Fortune 50, and as a long-time leader in industry analysts' competitive market reports, Checkmarx pioneered the application security (AppSec) market. The company is a market innovator with its Checkmarx One™ Application Security Platform. The platform enables development and security teams to "shift everywhere" based on its unparalleled accuracy, coverage, visibility and guidance to reduce risk across all components of the modern software development cycle. Mission-critical AppSec teams are constantly required to reduce risk, meet compliance and support their organizations' business growth plans. The challenges are increasingly critical at a time when threat actors are proliferating at an accelerated rate.

"I have long admired the application security brand and platform that Emmanuel, Maty and the Checkmarx team have created and am excited to build on that foundation to further scale the company's business and to drive leadership in the market," said Johri. "I am honored and excited to work closely with Emmanuel, the Board and the rest of the leadership team to capitalize on the many opportunities ahead."

"It has been a tremendous honor to be at the helm of such an organization from its inception to where it stands today. Thanks to long-time partner and founder CTO Maty Siman, together with the leadership team, our employees, shareholders, customers and partners, we've had an incredible 17 years. I am enormously proud of what we have accomplished," Benzaquen said. "I look forward to the next chapter of the Checkmarx story as an active board member, helping drive the business while focusing on our strategic path ahead."

"On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Sandeep to the Checkmarx team," said Tarim Wasim, Partner at Hellman & Friedman. "The depth and breadth of his leadership in security and DevOps uniquely position him to help take Checkmarx into its next stage of growth. We are grateful to Emmanuel for his leadership of Checkmarx. It's a testament to his vision that the company is considered the leader in the application security market."

Checkmarx is constantly pushing the boundaries of application security to help mission-critical organizations' application security teams "shift everywhere." As the industry leader, Checkmarx offers the industry's most comprehensive AppSec platform, Checkmarx One, that provides CISOs, AppSec and developers with unparalleled accuracy, coverage, visibility and guidance to reduce risk across all components of modern software – including proprietary code, open source, APIs and infrastructure as code. Over 1,800 customers worldwide, including 60% of the Fortune 50 and many public sector organizations trust Checkmarx technology, expert research and global services to securely optimize development processes at speed and scale. For more information, visit the Checkmarx website , check out the blog or follow the company on LinkedIn .

