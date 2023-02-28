DARDEN RESTAURANTS TO HOST FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL ON MARCH 23

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE:DRI) plans to release its fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23, 2023, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ET. Rick Cardenas, CEO, and other senior management will discuss third quarter results, and conduct a question and answer session. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

What: Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: 8:30 am ET, Thursday, March 23, 2023



Where: https://app.webinar.net/WeAjxo8r9qw



How: Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via the telephone, please dial 800-225-9448 and provide the conference passcode DARDEN.

About Darden

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Financial