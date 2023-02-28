Geneoscopy appoints Don Hardison to its Board of Directors

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneoscopy, a developer of innovative diagnostics for gastrointestinal health, announced the appointment of Don Hardison to its board of directors. Mr. Hardison joins Geneoscopy 's Board of Directors with over 40 years of executive leadership experience in emerging and Fortune 500 diagnostics, biotechnology and life sciences companies.

Mr. Hardison served as president and CEO of Biotheranostics until its acquisition by Hologic in February 2021. Before that, he served as president, CEO, and director at Good Start Genetics. Mr. Hardison also held the position of president and CEO of Exact Sciences from 2000-2007, where he helped oversee the company's initial public offering. His career includes multiple senior leadership positions at companies such as Labcorp.

"We are excited to welcome Don to our Board at this pivotal point in Geneoscopy's evolution," stated Andrew Barnell, Chief Executive Officer and Geneoscopy's co-founder. "As an accomplished executive in our industry, Don's expertise and insights will be valuable in guiding our efforts to bring innovative, noninvasive diagnostics for gastrointestinal health to the providers and patients who will benefit the most."

For the past two years, Mr. Hardison has served as a strategic advisor to Geneoscopy. In his new role as a board member, Mr. Hardison will help guide Geneoscopy as it prepares for commercialization of its lead offering, a noninvasive, stool-based, at-home screening test to detect colorectal cancer and advanced adenomas in average-risk individuals. This past January, Geneoscopy submitted a Premarket Approval (PMA) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its test based on the favorable results from the pivotal CRC-PREVENT trial.

"As an advisor to Geneoscopy for the past two years, I have been impressed by its progress in executing its strategy. I am pleased to join Geneoscopy's board at such an exciting time for the company, " said Mr. Hardison. "The recent submission of the PMA – the Company's first regulatory approval application – represents a significant milestone, and I look forward to supporting Geneoscopy's commercial strategy as their momentum accelerates."

Geneoscopy Inc. is a life sciences company focused on developing diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal health. Leveraging its proprietary, patented stool-derived eukaryotic RNA (seRNA) biomarker platform, Geneoscopy's mission is to empower patients and providers to transform gastrointestinal health through innovative diagnostics. Beyond colorectal cancer screening, Geneoscopy is developing tests for diagnosis, treatment selection, and therapy monitoring in other disease areas in partnership with leading universities and biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.geneoscopy.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

