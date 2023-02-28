IGT Wins Four Highly Coveted EKG Slot Awards

Company fortifies industry leadership with premium, mechanical reel, video poker and video slot recognition

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it was recognized with top honors in four distinguished categories at the fifth annual EKG Slot Awards in Las Vegas. The EKG Slot Awards Show is produced by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming (EKG) and is designed to recognize excellence in slot game development in the casino gaming industry.

In addition to winning the "Most Improved Supplier - Premium" category, IGT won the "Top Performing New Mechanical Reel Cabinet" award for its innovative new DiamondRS™ cabinet. Solidifying its commitment to delivering engaging content that captivates players, IGT's Ultimate X Poker™ won the "Top Performing Video Poker Game," and the Company's Wheel of Fortune ® High Roller™ video slots was recognized as the "Top Performing Third-Party IP-Branded Game."

"IGT is extremely honored to be recognized at the EKG Slot Awards Show for achieving high performance across our diverse content and hardware product portfolio," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming. "This marks an important milestone for IGT and further propels our commitment to developing engaging player experiences and delivering the industry's most compelling products and solutions to our customers."

Each year, EKG determines winners across 15 land-based gaming product categories, utilizing a data-driven process and evaluation by a distinguished advisory board.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

