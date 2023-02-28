INTEGRIS Health Partners with Health Catalyst to Further Data-Informed Healthcare Improvement

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced a multi-year contract expansion with partner INTEGRIS Health, Oklahoma's largest not-for-profit health system, to advance analytics capabilities across the INTEGRIS Health network, elevating its analytics program through specialized staffing and expanded technology access.

(PRNewsfoto/Health Catalyst) (PRNewswire)

"At INTEGRIS Health, we are committed to our mission of partnering with people to live healthier lives. The partnership with Health Catalyst and the elevated analytics program will advance our mission, quality and safety outcomes and cost competitiveness, all to benefit our patients," said Timothy Pehrson, President and CEO of INTEGRIS Health. "We are looking forward to the expanded, integrated relationship and envision a successful partnership with Health Catalyst."

The three-year agreement deepens the existing relationship between Health Catalyst and INTEGRIS Health and will include an increased all-access technology subscription, Tech-Enabled Managed Services (TEMS), and TEMS Chart Abstraction services.

Through this expanded partnership, Health Catalyst will staff, manage, and maintain INTEGRIS Health's Enterprise Integrated Analytics program to achieve data-informed healthcare improvements. INTEGRIS Health will reap the benefits of Health Catalyst's TEMS solution that will deliver technology-enabled efficiencies through standardization, automation, and consolidation.

TEMS is Health Catalyst's solution to enable healthcare organizations to achieve reduced labor costs, improved efficiencies, and guaranteed clinical, operational, and financial performance improvements.

"INTEGRIS Health is an innovative, care-quality leader invested in continuous improvement, whose vision and values harmonize well with Health Catalyst's mission and vision for data-informed healthcare improvement," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We believe TEMS is the sustainable way forward and are grateful to partner with data-driven healthcare organizations, like INTEGRIS Health, who are eager to realize the opportunity to reduce costs, enhance data quality, and improve the team member experience."

Health Catalyst and INTEGRIS first entered a partnership in 2019 when INTEGRIS Health selected Health Catalyst's open, scalable data platform to drive data-informed clinical, operational, and financial performance improvements across its network.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its more than 500 clients leverage the cloud-based data platform or its other software applications—powered by data from over 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About INTEGRIS Health

INTEGRIS Health, the largest Oklahoma-owned not-for-profit health system in the state, is known for innovation and unparalleled quality offering advanced treatment options and specialties found nowhere else in the region.

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Amanda Hundt

VP of Corporate Communications

media@healthcatalyst.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Catalyst