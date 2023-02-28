Thrive Bioscience Debuts New Cell Imaging Capabilities and CellAssist Software Release 4.0 to Advance Laboratory Automation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Bioscience Inc., an innovative provider of automated live cell imaging instruments and software, debuts a new integrated suite of unique and exciting capabilities, including Release 4.0 of its CellAssist software, that significantly advances the field of live cell imaging.

Thrive's CellAssist family of networkable instruments now provides unprecedented new capabilities for researchers to automatically capture thousands of time-series images with 100+ focal planes on 1 to 50 cell culture plates within a controlled environment. Imaging modes include phase contrast and bright-field at 4x, 10x, and 20x in 6-well to 384-well round bottom and flat bottom plates.

The CellAssist family includes a benchtop model, a robotic 50-plate model, and advanced software that produces comprehensive databases of high-quality images, metrics, and documentation that provide researchers groundbreaking insights into cell and tissue dynamics.

New CellAssist family product hardware and software capabilities include:

Imaging a 4mm z-range with 100+ focal planes, each 2 µm to 50 µm apart (user-selectable)

40% faster image capture rates (gigabytes of images in minutes)

Image correction for physical variations in cell culture plates

Imaging in round bottom 6-well to 384-well plates

Spheroid area and volume calculation toolkit

"The CellAssist family of products, including and software Release 4.0, offer unique imaging capabilities that will vastly improve organoid imaging, IVF imaging, viral plaque assays, gene editing (CRISPR), and stem cell production for researchers," explained Thomas Farb-Horch, CEO of Thrive.

Thrive unveiled these new capabilities at the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening's annual meeting in San Diego, February 26 – 28, 2023, and the family of products is set to be launched following the conference.

About Thrive Bioscience

Thrive Bioscience, located in the Boston area, is an innovative provider of instruments with integrated software tools for live cell, stem cell, and tissue imaging, analytics, and automation. Thrive's instruments enable reproducible cell culture imaging and breakthrough insights into cell dynamics by integrating microscopy and robotics to automatically capture and build databases of terabytes of data. Additional information: www.thrivebio.com .

Thrive Bioscience and CellAssist are registered trademarks of Thrive Bioscience, Inc. Copyright © 2023 Thrive Bioscience, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

