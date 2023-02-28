Tory Burch Turns to Modern Meadow Bio-Alloy™ For Ella Bio Tote

Iconic tote is the latest

to feature Modern Meadow biotechnology

NUTLEY, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Meadow, a purpose-driven biotechnology company revolutionizing consumer goods, today announced its Bio-Alloy™ proprietary protein-based technology is coming to the Tory Burch runway as the American fashion brand debuts its first-ever plant-based leather alternative tote, the Ella Bio, an evolution of the iconic Ella tote.

Modern Meadow Logo (PRNewswire)

Tory Burch debuts its first plant-based leather alternative tote, the Ella Bio, powered by Modern Meadow technology.

The Tory Burch partnership is the latest for Modern Meadow, which is working to scale the availability of plant-based textiles for the fashion industry through partnerships with renowned suppliers and luxury brands.

"Consumer demand for products that are good for the planet is ever accelerating," said Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO of Modern Meadow. "Since 2008, the Ella tote has been one of Tory Burch's most iconic, well-loved handbag styles. Modern Meadow is proud to be a part of its next evolution as a high-performing and bio-based tote consumers can feel confident in."

The Ella Bio features an outer shell crafted in BioFabbrica Bio-Tex™, a USDA-certified bio-based material powered by Modern Meadow's proprietary Bio Alloy™ plant protein, derived from non-GMO soy grown in North America and designed for Tory Burch to deliver a material that is lightweight, durable and made from a high proportion of renewable materials.

"The Ella Bio meets our design, quality, and durability expectations and is made with an innovative new material, BioFabbrica Bio-Tex™, which feels and looks like leather but is made from 64% USDA-certified bio-based content," said Jennifer Gootman, global head of sustainability & ESG strategy at Tory Burch. "It is a great example of a growing movement towards 'next-gen' materials that take inspiration from nature but are engineered to have a lower environmental impact."

Modern Meadow's Bio-Alloy™ is a proprietary technology application platform that brings a special set of mechanical and thermal properties to materials for a range of applications. Modern Meadow's technologies drop into existing infrastructures for immediate scalable adoption in textiles, beauty and other industries, a rarity in the biotechnology space.

About Modern Meadow

Modern Meadow is catalyzing the transition to a more sustainable world. By combining the best of nature and cutting-edge science, Modern Meadow enables production of ethical, sustainable, high-quality goods across industries and applications. Modern Meadow's proprietary Bio-Alloy™ and Bio-F@rm™ technology application platforms harness the unique properties of proteins to revolutionize sustainable consumer goods with versatile ingredients and materials that are good for people and the planet without compromising on performance. These innovations can be rapidly adopted and scaled by business partners in materials, beauty and other industries. Our close relationship with development partners and production facilities allows companies partnering with Modern Meadow to feel confident knowing our products are 100% traceable from Lab-to-Brand™. To learn more about Modern Meadow, visit www.modernmeadow.com.

About Tory Burch

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch is an American luxury brand known for beautiful, timeless pieces. As a designer, Tory is inspired by art, travel and women globally. Her collections include ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home and beauty. Empowering women is Tory's guiding principle, underpinning her design philosophy and driving the work of the Tory Burch Foundation, which launched in 2009 to advance women's empowerment and provide capital, education and digital resources to women entrepreneurs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modern Meadow