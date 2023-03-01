Erie Indemnity Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $1.25 for the Quarter and $5.71 for the Year

ERIE, Pa., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the full year and quarter ending December 31, 2022. Net income was $298.6 million, or $5.71 per diluted share, in 2022, compared to $297.9 million, or $5.69 per diluted share, in 2021. Net income was $65.5 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $55.0 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The uncertainty resulting from post-pandemic conditions and the current economic environment continues to evolve and the duration or extent of financial impacts remain uncertain.

4Q and Full Year 2022 (dollars in thousands) 4Q'22 4Q'21

2022 2021

Operating income $ 81,430 $ 61,834

$ 376,214 $ 318,097

Investment income 288 12,328

632 67,332

Interest expense and other, net (243) 4,335

394 9,025

Income before income taxes 81,961 69,827

376,452 376,404

Income tax expense 16,471 14,785

77,883 78,544

Net income $ 65,490 $ 55,042

$ 298,569 $ 297,860

















2022 Full Year Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $58.1 million, or 18.3 percent, in 2022 compared to 2021.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $174.7 million , or 9.1 percent, in 2022 compared to 2021.

Management fee revenue - administrative services remained consistent at $58.3 million in both 2022 and 2021.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $668.3 million in 2022 and $638.5 million in 2021, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $0.6 million in 2022 compared to $67.3 million in 2021. Net investment income was $28.6 million in 2022 compared to $62.2 million in 2021. Included in net investment income is $10.4 million of limited partnership losses in 2022 compared to earnings of $31.7 million in 2021. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $27.3 million in 2022 compared to gains of $4.9 million in 2021.

4Q 2022 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $19.6 million, or 31.7 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $53.3 million , or 11.8 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $0.6 million , or 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

The administrative services reimbursement revenue and corresponding cost of operations increased both total operating revenue and total operating expenses by $175.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $165.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, but had no net impact on operating income.

Income from investments before taxes totaled $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net investment income was $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $12.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Included in net investment income is $8.3 million of limited partnership losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to earnings of $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

outcome of pending and potential litigation;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and

our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.r

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)







Operating revenue















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services

$ 503,633

$ 450,286

$ 2,087,846

$ 1,913,166 Management fee revenue - administrative services

14,877

14,301

58,323

58,286 Administrative services reimbursement revenue

175,613

165,350

668,268

638,483 Service agreement revenue

6,512

5,994

25,687

24,042 Total operating revenue

700,635

635,931

2,840,124

2,633,977

















Operating expenses















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

443,592

408,747

1,795,642

1,677,397 Cost of operations - administrative services

175,613

165,350

668,268

638,483 Total operating expenses

619,205

574,097

2,463,910

2,315,880 Operating income

81,430

61,834

376,214

318,097

















Investment income















Net investment income

3,979

12,572

28,585

62,177 Net realized and unrealized investment (losses) gains

(3,453)

(237)

(27,286)

4,946 Net impairment (losses) recoveries recognized in earnings

(238)

(7)

(667)

209 Total investment income

288

12,328

632

67,332

















Interest expense

—

1,050

2,009

4,132 Other income (expense)

243

(3,285)

1,615

(4,893) Income before income taxes

81,961

69,827

376,452

376,404 Income tax expense

16,471

14,785

77,883

78,544 Net income

$ 65,490

$ 55,042

$ 298,569

$ 297,860



































Earnings Per Share















Net income per share















Class A common stock – basic

$ 1.41

$ 1.18

$ 6.41

$ 6.40 Class A common stock – diluted

$ 1.25

$ 1.05

$ 5.71

$ 5.69 Class B common stock – basic and diluted

$ 211

$ 177

$ 962

$ 959

















Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic















Class A common stock

46,189,028

46,189,068

46,188,916

46,188,806 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted















Class A common stock

52,298,903

52,305,628

52,297,990

52,307,302 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Dividends declared per share















Class A common stock

$ 1.190

$ 1.110

$ 4.520

$ 4.215 Class B common stock

$ 178.50

$ 166.50

$ 678.00

$ 632.25

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)





December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 142,090

$ 183,702 Available-for-sale securities

24,267

38,396 Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

524,937

479,123 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

79,201

56,206 Accrued investment income

8,301

6,303 Total current assets

778,796

763,730









Available-for-sale securities, net

870,394

907,689 Equity securities

72,560

87,743 Fixed assets, net

413,874

374,802 Agent loans, net

60,537

58,683 Deferred income taxes, net

0

145 Other assets

43,295

49,265 Total assets

$ 2,239,456

$ 2,242,057









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 300,028

$ 270,746 Agent bonuses

95,166

120,437 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

165,915

138,317 Dividends payable

55,419

51,693 Contract liability

36,547

34,935 Deferred executive compensation

12,036

12,637 Current portion of long-term borrowings

—

2,098 Total current liabilities

665,111

630,863









Defined benefit pension plans

51,224

130,383 Long-term borrowings

—

91,734 Contract liability

17,895

17,686 Deferred executive compensation

13,724

14,571 Deferred income taxes, net

14,075

0 Other long-term liabilities

29,019

14,342 Total liabilities

791,048

899,579









Shareholders' equity

1,448,408

1,342,478 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,239,456

$ 2,242,057

