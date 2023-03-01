SHEIN HOSTS FIRST CAMPUS AMBASSADOR SUMMIT IN LOS ANGELES FOR MORE THAN 200 U.S. COLLEGE STUDENTS

30K+ SHEIN Campus Ambassadors Participate In The Program, Which Aims To Enrich Students With Community Building, Networking & Financial Opportunities Through Their Love Of Fashion

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the global online retailer of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, hosted its first Campus Ambassador Summit in Los Angeles on February 24 and 25.

SHEIN Campus Ambassadors gather for a group photo at TAO Los Angeles on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The two-day event commenced with a welcome reception on Friday evening, where more than 200 SHEIN ambassadors were hosted for an evening at Mes Amis in Hollywood for a seated dinner, followed with a dance performance by Miss Tosh and music by DJ Brees. On Saturday morning, ambassadors embarked on a tour of SHEIN Studio and SHEIN Headquarters in Downtown Los Angeles, where they were given a behind-the-scenes tour of the space and engaged in a roundtable discussion with SHEIN's livestream host, Renee Ariel. While at SHEIN Studio, ambassadors were given tutorials on new makeup trends and had their makeup done for their professional headshots.

On Saturday evening, SHEIN ambassadors celebrated at TAO Los Angeles, participating in activities including fun photo opportunities and custom embroidery stations for their SHEIN varsity jackets. The night concluded with SHEIN recognizing its top campus ambassador performers with awards in eight categories:

MOST INFLUENTIAL

Deborah Tolbert

Nayeli Martinez

Tierra Gwinn

Yari Vasquez

Karen Rodriguez Aquino

ABOVE & BEYOND

Skyler McGillicuddy

Jasmine Vital

Maya Parker

Bianka Garcia

Ashley Reeves

CALIFORNIA CHAPTER LEADER

Marina Saavedra

Isabella Orozco

TEXAS CHAPTER LEADER

Juliana Milano

Addison Kanke

MOST CREATIVE

Karla Polanco

BEST CONTENT

Alexis Simone

"OG" AMBASSADOR

Marina Haro

AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR

Isabella Orozco

The SHEIN Campus Ambassador Program has more than 30,000 participants from colleges and universities throughout the U.S. The program supports its SHEIN fashion-loving community by hosting live and virtual events featuring discussions around fashion, career mentoring and networking opportunities. Ambassadors also receive benefits including commission and rewards, special giveaways and access to internship opportunities and mentorship programs.

To become a SHEIN Camps Ambassador, applicants must be at least 18 years old, currently enrolled in a university or college in the United States and authorized to work in the United States.

To learn more about the SHEIN Campus Ambassador program, visit https://us.shein.com/campaign/us-campus-2022.

ABOUT SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-tailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit http://www.SHEIN.com.

SHEIN's Most Influential Award recipients at TAO Los Angeles on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

SHEIN Campus Ambassadors attend the celebratory dinner and award ceremony at TAO Los Angeles on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

SHEIN Campus Ambassadors pose for a selfie while attending the welcome reception at Mes Amis on Friday, February 24, 2023.

SHEIN Campus Ambassadors engage in a roundtable discussion at SHEIN Headquarters on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

A SHEIN Campus Ambassador poses in front of the camera at SHEIN Studio on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

