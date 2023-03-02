DocMJ Acquires Leading Medical Cannabis Physician Practice in Massachusetts

The nationwide medical marijuana total wellness physician practice continues expanding services to a growing patient base.

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocMJ ( www.DocMJ.com ), a multistate provider of cannabis physician services, acquired Medwell Health and Wellness Centers, expanding DocMJ's industry leadership in medical cannabis health evaluation services. Medwell is the leading provider in Massachusetts, with three additional offices serving patients in Florida.

(PRNewswire)

DocMJ's CEO, Aaron Bloom, said:

"We are excited to join forces with Medwell, a company that shares our values of putting patients first by providing compassionate care for those seeking the medicinal benefits of marijuana. This accretive merge will allow us to expand our services to more patients with added efficiency through economies of scale."

The acquisition was completed on January 23, 2023. As DocMJ expands cannabis healthcare services across the United States, Medwell Health and Wellness Centers will continue to operate under its current brand name, which has been recognized and trusted by patients in Massachusetts since 2015.

Jonathan Waxman, former CEO of Medwell said, "From my first interaction with Aaron and the DocMJ team, I knew they were the right partners to continue Medwell's mission of best-in-class service to our patients. They were true partners in working through all issues, leading to a smooth and timely closing."

About Medwell Health and Wellness Centers

Medwell Health & Wellness Centers are Medical Cannabis Evaluation ( www.Medwellhealth.net ) Clinics serving patients in Massachusetts and Florida with service options unparalleled in the Cannabis Community.

Medwell Health & Wellness Centers provide streamlined, education-based options for patients. Appointments are offered in clinic settings or through telemedicine consultations for patients in Massachusetts.

About DocMJ

DocMJ is a medical marijuana physician practice that provides compassionate care to patients seeking the wellness benefits of cannabis. Since 2016, DocMJ has made a positive difference in patients' lives, providing more than 350,000 patient visits.

DocMJ currently provides medical cannabis health evaluations to Florida, Texas, and Ohio patients.

The headquarters for DocMJ and Medwell will be in Clearwater, Florida, where DocMJ has operated since 2016.

Future Growth

DocMJ continues to seek expansion opportunities through acquisitions and organic growth. In addition, DocMJ has expanded services to meet the needs of its growing patient base by offering online mental health counseling and physician-recommended CBD products.

Media Contact:

Aaron Bloom, Esq.

Chief Executive Officer

Email: Aaron.Bloom@docmj.com

Phone: (727) 420-2329

Website: www.DocMJ.com www.Medwellhealth.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DocMJ