Honda Aircraft Company Introduces New Flexible Phased Maintenance Program for HondaJet Customers to Increase Operational Flexibility

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Aircraft Company today announced a new Flexible Phased Maintenance Program for HondaJet customers that aims to optimize maintenance events for increased operational flexibility.

The new program has been accepted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and will be available to customers as early as April this year at all HondaJet Authorized Service Centers in the U.S. It is applicable to all HondaJet HA-420 models, including the Classic HondaJet, HondaJet Elite, HondaJet Elite S, and HondaJet Elite II.

"We are very pleased to offer our new Flexible Phased Maintenance Program to our growing base of customers," said Amod Kelkar, Head of the Commercial Business Unit and Vice President of Customer Service at Honda Aircraft Company. "High utilization customers require a higher degree of flexibility in maintenance planning, and this evolution of HondaJet's scheduled maintenance program demonstrates our commitment to continually enhancing the HondaJet ownership experience."

HondaJet customers utilizing the Flexible Phased Maintenance Program are expected to see a significant reduction in downtime per maintenance event while maintaining the safety and reliability of the aircraft.

About the Flexible Phased Maintenance Program

The Flexible Phased Maintenance Program divides the 600 hours and 1,200 hours major inspection event tasks as defined in the Airworthiness Limitation and Inspection Manual (ALIM) into four phases at 150-hour intervals while still covering all of the service tasks in Honda Aircraft Company's regularly scheduled maintenance program. Compared to traditional maintenance programs, the new HondaJet program aims to reduce downtime for aircraft per service event and provide customers with a more efficient cadence of maintenance events.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006; Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, USA, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.

