Dole Packaged Foods, LLC is Transforming into a Purpose-Led, Nutrition & Wellness Company with 11 New Product Launches in 2023

A newly appointed team of executive changemakers are reinvigorating the Dole® brand by delivering exciting new product innovations and entering new categories

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC has major plans to accelerate the 170-year-old company's transformation into a purpose-led, nutrition and wellness company. This transformation will be driven by a newly formed leadership team in North America composed of four women, a mix of recently hired and tenured executives with extensive background and expertise in the areas of brand building and product development.

Together, this team will bring to market 11 new launches in 2023, each designed with the Dole Promise in mind – crafting great-tasting products without processed sugars, increasing access to fruit-based nutrition, decreasing food waste, working to reduce plastic and carbon emissions, and growing value for all Dole partners and stakeholders.

Driven by consumer desire for wholesome food options that deliver on taste, Dole is launching new innovations across every category – Snacking, Beverages, Ingredients and Frozen Treats – and entering new categories like Functional Supplements and Probiotic Sodas under a new brand. Highlights on the new product innovation horizon include:

Snacks: Bringing healthier snacking options to adults and kids alike, Dole will roll out Dole Good Crunch ™ , sustainably produced dehydrated pineapple and banana bites that pack a crunch and provide nutrition benefits; as well as Dole Wiggles ™ Fruit Juice Gels , a wholesome and nutritious take on the classic treat crafted with 100% fruit juice.





Beverages: Building on Dole's rich heritage in 100% Pineapple Juice and consumer desire for beverages with less sugar, Dole will introduce Dole ® Light Pineapple Juice Drink , with just 40 calories per can and 60% less sugar and calories than regular 100% pineapple juice. Dole is also rolling out Dole ® Pineapple Mango Juice , a tropical, sweet blend of pineapple and mango. And to support gut health, the soon-to-launch Dole ® Digestive Bliss™ Fruit Juice Drink is 50% fruit juice, boosted with plant-based macronutrients.





Frozen Indulgences : Dole Whip® , a tropical frozen treat, will soon be available in three delicious flavors (pineapple, mango, and strawberry) in the freezer aisle at your local grocery store.





Frozen Snacks: Dole Boosted Blends ™ Smoothies are being relaunched, delivering added protein, energy, and cognitive benefits. As well as new Dole Smoothie Bowls ™ with exotic fruits like mango and mangosteen, and strawberry and aronia, plus the relaunch of Dole ® Acai Bowls .





The Secret Nature of Fruit® Chews and Probiotic Sodas, a new brand of functional fruit-powered vitamin chews and probiotic sodas.

This team brings years of global experience from CPG companies such as Grupo Bimbo, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate-Palmolive, and Nestle. Senior Vice President and Managing Director Orzse Hodi, who joined Dole in 2021, leads the team in the United States. Hodi is joined by Nora Witt and Jennifer Hirano who lead the Marketing function, and Kimberly Galante who leads R&D.

Hodi and her team collaborate globally with Vice President of Category Development Peewee Dizon and Senior Director of Dole Ventures Barbara Guerpillon to ensure maximum impact across global markets.

"I am thrilled to work with this talented and driven group of women to bring innovative and delicious products to our consumers here in North America," said Hodi. "We have made great progress towards the goals of the Dole Promise since it was introduced in 2020, but there is still much work to be done. I'm looking forward to making even more meaningful strides with this team of changemakers to bring sunshine and good nutrition to all."

Get a first taste of Dole's new lineup of innovations at Booth #359 during Expo West taking place March 7-11, 2023. To learn more about Dole products and the Dole Promise, visit dolesunshine.com .

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and wholesome foods, offering a full line of packaged shelf-stable fruit, beverages, frozen fruit & novelties, smoothie blends, and snacks. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com

About the Dole Promise

In June 2020, The Dole Promise was announced, with its three pillars around nutrition, sustainability, and the creation of shared value.

Better for People: Access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025, moving towards zero processed sugar in all Dole Packaged Foods products by 2025.

Better for Planet: Working towards zero fruit loss from Dole farms by 2025, aiming for zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025. Working towards net zero carbon emissions in Dole operations by 2030.

Better for all Stakeholders: Dole will continue to positively impact all farmers, communities and people working for Dole – through its commitment to equal opportunity, living wages, and an ever-increasing level of safety, nutrition, and wellbeing. The company also seeks to advance human rights within the direct operations and supply chains by building a culture of transparency and accountability. The company also aims for a 50% increase in the value of its business by 2025.

