THE ADECCO GROUP TO NOMINATE SANDY VENUGOPAL TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, ENHANCING DIGITAL DEPTH AND DIVERSITY

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ZURICH, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group announces today that Ms Sandy Venugopal will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on April 12, 2023.

The Adecco Group's Chair of the Board of Directors, Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, said: "We are very pleased to propose Sandy Venugopal for election to the Board of Directors. Sandy's deep domain experience in digital and sector knowledge of both HR-tech and platform work are highly relevant to the Adecco Group. In addition, she brings important insights into the US market that can be leveraged as we continue to work on strengthening operational performance in this geography. Sandy's nomination also reflects our commitment to refreshment of the Board of Directors with a continued focus on diversity, and to strengthen experience and skills in line with the Group's recent portfolio evolution and its Future@Work digital strategy."

Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE The Adecco Group