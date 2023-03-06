Eyebuydirect Launches New Sustainable Collection, Bohemia Renewal

The DTC retailer is celebrating Earth month early with the launch of biodegradable frames

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has launched a new sustainable solution to eyewear. The collection, available now, is comprised of eco-friendly, plant-based materials that make the frames 50% biodegradable.

EyeBuyDirect (PRNewsfoto/EyeBuyDirect) (PRNewswire)

The Bohemia Renewal collection features 38 new earth-friendly styles, with soft colors, natural finishes, and an eclectic edge. While other plastics such as bags or bottles take 60-1,000 years to biodegrade, eyewear in this collection decomposes in as quickly as 150 days.

"As a brand, we value our customers' feedback when it comes to the types of eyewear they want to shop, and right now, sustainability is top of mind for everyone," said Branden Maes, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Eyebuydirect. "With this new collection, our customers can express their individuality, and above all, their values when it comes to protecting the environment."

All frames in the collection are made using materials derived from cellulose acetate flakes, extracted from cotton and wood pulp in addition to bio-based plasticizers. Unlike other plasticizers used in eyewear, bio-based plasticizers are environmentally friendly, non-toxic, and maintain flexibility at varying temperatures.

For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/ .

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eyebuydirect