U-Box Named Industry's Best Moving Container by BobVila.com

U-Haul Company's portable containers again voted best overall choice for customers ahead of 2023 moving season

PHOENIX, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning to move in 2023? Millions of Americans will change their home address this year.

BobVila.com recognized U-Haul as “Best Overall” in its Best Moving Container Companies of 2023 category, awarding its Editor’s Choice label to U-Box over all competitors. Visit uhaul.com/ubox to receive an instant quote. (PRNewswire)

Meeting their needs will require flexible, dependable and affordable moving solutions for local, cross-country and international relocations.

U-Box® portable moving and storage containers check the box for every category. Yet another prominent name in the home improvement industry agrees.

BobVila.com® recognized U-Haul® as "Best Overall" in its Best Moving Container Companies of 2023 category, awarding its Editor's Choice label to U-Box over all competitors.

Receive an instant U-Box quote on your upcoming move or storage needs at uhaul.com/ubox.

"We are thrilled to be recognized again for offering the best moving container service. Bob Vila is a respected brand name and has been for decades," said Sam Shoen, U-Box Program Director.

"U-Haul continues to be the customer's brand of choice for moving solutions, and U-Box is an increasingly attractive service because it fits so many different needs and schedules," Shoen added. "When you consider our worldwide delivery coverage, the number of rental and storage facilities in big and small cities across North America, and the 78-year U-Haul track record of support and care for our customers, U-Box trounces the competition."

The BobVila.com award is the latest U-Box endorsement on a growing list from publications evaluating the moving industry.

Forbes Home® ranked U-Box first on its Best Moving Containers of 2022 list with 4.8 out of five stars. U-Box was the only container to score that high from the 70 moving companies that were considered.

When selecting a moving container company, BobVila.com urged customers to factor in the service area and quote process; move distance; container material and size options; loading and shipping time; packing and loading assistance; storage availability and facility climate control; insurance; and cancellation policy.

"U-Haul U-Box offers competitive rates, no cancellation or delivery fees, and a streamlined, transparent quote process," BobVila.com explained on its award page. "One of the best moving truck rental companies is also one of the best when it comes to renting a moving container. U-Haul's U-Box is affordably priced with a transparent and quick online quote process that lets customers know exactly what they're paying before they commit. U-Haul also provides guaranteed container delivery dates, giving customers peace of mind that their belongings will arrive when they're expected."

U-Box containers provide 257 cubic feet of storage and one-ton capacity (2,000 pounds). This generous space enables furniture, boxes and other belongings from up to one-and-a-half rooms, on average, to be shipped and stored safely inside each container. Customers can order as many U-Box containers as they need and only pay for what they use.

VIDEO: How to Load Your U-Box Container

In addition to DIY movers utilizing U-Box for residential moves without the worry of driving a moving truck, many customers also have U-Box containers delivered to their homes for on-site storage during home-improvement projects and spring cleaning. Non-contact home delivery and pick-up is available.

The best part about U-Box is the flexibility it offers. Customers can have U-Box containers shipped directly to their new home or have them stored in a secure U-Haul facility until they know where they are going and when they are needed. If plans change, U-Haul never charges a fee to alter the date or cancel a reservation.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 934,000 rentable storage units and 79.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

