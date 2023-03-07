Lattice Launches People Strategy Group to Advise HR Leaders and Executives on Designing People Programs that Drive Business Success

The People Strategy Group will help businesses meet the most critical challenges in the workplace by designing people strategies that drive high-performing teams to achieve business success.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading provider of people success software that empowers business leaders to build thriving companies and high-performing teams, today announced the official launch of Lattice's People Strategy Group, a consulting collective designed to help senior leaders build effective people programs with confidence, improve employee engagement, maximize team performance, and drive superior business results. The group is an evolution of Lattice's Advisory Services with an emphasis on preparing companies for the ever-evolving world of work.

Lattice's People Strategy Group will help businesses meet the most critical challenges in the workplace.

The People Strategy Group is comprised of a group of seasoned people strategists with a combined 100+ years of HR experience and deep expertise in a variety of fields—from workforce planning and organizational design to people analytics and executive leadership coaching—who will work directly with people leaders to develop and implement highly customized, impactful HR strategies. These programs will encompass goal management and OKRs, talent management, compensation, and career development, and draw on the team's knowledge across the operations, research, and theory behind great people management. Their work is also fueled by insights from customers and research projects to ensure any guidance is informed by real-world trends and impacts.

"We understand that there is a clear difference between understanding what you need to drive more effective people programs, and knowing how to execute the changes and approaches necessary to make it happen," said Dave Carhart, VP of the People Strategy Group. "Our goal is to help our customers unlock the tools to not only create and launch high-impact people programs, but to ensure those programs are designed strategically for the specific needs and challenges facing their organizations."

The last few years have forced companies—and by extension, HR teams and leaders—to adapt to changes at a rapid rate. A global pandemic caused a shift to hybrid work and increased awareness of mental health in the workplace; just as organizations began to regain some stability, 'The Great Resignation' and a period of high growth put retention and hiring into focus. Now, an impending recession and economic downturn are pushing businesses across the spectrum to do more with less while ensuring top performers—and the businesses they support—are still able to grow and thrive.

"When you share your talent strategy and a People Strategy Group expert provokes thought in those conversations and asks difficult questions, all of that builds confidence throughout the process. So we knew that again, we're not just buying a product, we're buying a partner in this journey," said J.D. Slaughter, group vice president of organizational development & effectiveness at Huge.

