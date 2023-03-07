The Next Generation of Smart home gym: Kickstarter Success - HooKee, to launch the Indiegogo Campaign

HONG KONG, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halytus, the innovative smart home gym brand, is proud to announce the launch of its Indiegogo campaign on March 7th.

"Without the enthusiastic support of our backers, we couldn't have reached this tremendous milestone," said Dr. Zhong Shen, the co-founder of Halytus. "Our team is working around the clock to test and upgrade, putting all efforts to deliver HooKee with powerful and space-efficient capabilities."

Best Smart Home Gym —— Halytus for Strength & Fitness. All-in-one Smart Gym; Full-body -workouts;Digital Personal Trainer (PRNewswire)

After a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised over $300,000 and garnered support from 865 backers, Halytus is now ready to take its product to the next level with significant updates on HooKee It has even gained attention from famous athlete Alex Gregory, who won two Olympic Gold Medals as a rower.

"HooKee is truly inspiring. Strength is kind of like the base for pretty much everything. Covid ushered in an emphasis on at-home fitness equipment — but most are crazy pricey. Thus, HooKee was invented and broke through," said Dr. Zhong Shen, who was dedicated to finding an easy and affordable way to workout while attempting to lose weight and gain strength.

All-in-one Smart Gym & Full-body-workouts

Dr. Zhong invented HydroFlex Technology to offer the experience of a gym and a personal trainer in one. HydroFlex Technology utilizes water pressure to provide up to 100 lbs of resistance, empowering HooKee, the lightweight and handled machine, to replace various kinds of gym equipment, including fly machines, squat racks, and Smith machines.

User-Friendly & Digital Personal Trainer

No previous fitness experience should be needed to use HooKee. With constant but adjustable 5-100 lbs resistances, the device is designed for beginners to pros. One-button control and step-by-step guidance make it easy to use. Hookee also comes with a fitness App, real-time data tracking, and over 100 pro full-body workouts.

Halytus is committed to using technology to make life better, and Hookee is the perfect example of this mission. Beta users have given positive reviews, and the company has conducted deep interviews to get feedback for product upgrades.

With the launch of the Indiegogo campaign, Halytus is ready to take its product to the next level. The company is confident that Hookee will revolutionize the way people exercise, making it easier to achieve their desired body.

Visit the Indiegogo page here and the Halytus website to learn more about the workout.

