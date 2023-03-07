OS1st Introduces Nekkid Comfort No-Show Compression Socks

The Leading Performance Sock Manufacturer Frees Ankles with Its Latest No-Show Socks Designed with A Powerful No-Slip Silicone Grip to Prevent Unwanted Slipping Down the Heel

HICKORY, N.C., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OS1st®, the leading manufacturer of performance socks and compression-bracing products, today announced its latest innovation, Nekkid Comfort® no-show socks. Leveraging a superior hypoallergenic silicone oval that grips the back of the heel and y-gore construction that firmly hugs the bottom of the heel, the Nekkid Comfort socks won't slip down the heel, even during vigorous exercise.

To help better understand the habits of no-show sock wearers, OS1st commissioned a survey of 2,000 Americans aged 25 to 54 and discovered some compelling insights. Of the survey respondents, more than 50 percent said they find themselves adjusting their no-show socks multiple times a day. What's more, 56 percent of respondents said their no-show socks slipping down their heel is the most annoying aspect of wearing them.

"No-show socks are having a moment, and it's not without merit. We're learning people find no-show socks very stylish and for wearers of low-profile shoes, no-show socks are often preferred," said Josh Higgins, President of OS1st. "However, we are noticing some significant downsides to the current no-show options available on the market, namely that no-show socks—despite their good looks—simply don't stay in place. We're also learning sock quality is extremely important to people. In our survey, we asked what the first component people looked for in socks and the majority, nearly 40 percent of respondents, said 'quality.'"

In addition to exceptional staying power, the new Nekkid Comfort no-show socks feature a spiral-woven mesh air vent top panel and silver-ion treated moisture-wicking Micro-Nylon and LYCRA® Spandex materials to keep feet comfortable, blister-and stink-free. Like most OS1st® socks, the Nekkid Comfort no-show line is anatomically designed to fit the wearer's feet more properly with specific left and right socks. The socks also feature 360-degree blister protection for athletes, city goers and anyone else who is on-the-move with a slight compression around the arch that promotes a better fit. Importantly, Nekkid Comfort features a seamless toe design to prevent the uncomfortable sensation of the toe seam rubbing against the top of the foot.

In addition to discovering most folks find no-show socks to slip down the heel far too often, the survey commissioned by OS1st found widespread adoption of no-show socks (82-percent) with 45-percent of respondents saying they wear no-show socks "often." The survey also revealed most wearers currently prefer ankle socks for exercise (46-percent) despite their fondness of no-show socks. This further demonstrates the need for a superior-grip no-show sock that remains in place while working out.

"I'm in love with the latest Nekkid Comfort no-show socks," said Ryan Carlyle, a member of the United States women's national rugby team at the 2016 Summer Olympics and OS1st ambassador. "No-show socks were definitely my preferred style for wearing out and about, but this latest sock from OS1st added the right tech so I'm not constantly adjusting them. For athletes especially, great socks make all the difference in the world. Traditionally, that meant sacrificing some style for a pair that would meet my specific athletic needs. But with Nekkid Comfort, I can stay true to my style while still having an incredible pair of performance socks that don't budge."

The Nekkid Comfort no-show socks are currently available for $14.99/pair at participating OS1st retailers throughout the U.S. and at www.os1st.com/nekkid. Nekkid Comfort socks are available in a variety of colors, including white, black, grey, blue, lavender, and sand. They are also available in two unique colorways, "Galaxy" and "Nebula" space dyes.

About OS1st®

OS1st® is a three-generation family business that provides compression bracing and performance socks designed in North Carolina with Compression Zone® Technology that uses varied compression levels to target and support muscles and provide pain treatment and prevention for plantar fasciitis, bunions, runner's knee, shin splints, foot pain, leg pain, and other conditions. The science behind every OS1st product is what makes it the number one compression bracing product in specialty retail in the United States.

