Sky Organics Announces 2023 Rebrand, Doubling Down on Its Commitment to & Leadership within Organic Beauty and Sustainability

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Organics, the creators of self-care essentials on a mission to provide humankind with access to sustainable beauty care, has debuted its comprehensive rebrand, encompassing redesigned packaging with an elevated and sustainable new look, an updated website with a fresh, improved customer shopping experience, a creative social media campaign, and a suite of new product offerings.

One of the fastest growing natural brands, Sky Organics is a family-founded company, dedicated to showing consumers that living a natural, sustainable lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the right clean essentials. Since its inception in 2015, Sky Organics has pioneered simple ingredient blends for face, body & hair that harness the purity and potency of certified organic ingredients – making them good for people and the planet alike.

The Sky Organics rebrand presents the next evolution of the simple, pure and potent beauty leader. This consciously crafted reimagining brings a new look and feel to all aspects of the brand, encompassing:

Redesigned packaging: Provides a fresh, new representation of organic beauty. There are updates to packaging design that better visually represent the brand's mission and functional offerings, such as clearer ingredient transparency and purpose information, a natural integrity statement, and the Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty-free logo.

Sustainability: A new QR code leads to post-use recycling instructions and more product usage information

E-commerce Shopping: An updated website and Amazon storefront page improve shopability and user experience, and reflect the new redesign.

Social Media: A social media campaign will debut to generate excitement and education for the brand promise of organic beauty made simple.

Product Line Extensions: New, modern product launches will debut later this spring.

The Sky Organics team will also be leveraging the rebrand to double down on their commitment to sustainability, helping consumers to shop and live their values every day. The brand is continuing to expand its use of organic ingredients, farmed without the use of chemical pesticides, fertilizers or herbicides and committing to maintaining organic certification on products representing over 80% of its revenue. It has also transitioned its plastic bottles and jars to 100% post- consumer recycled material, in order to reduce its use of virgin plastics by 75% by 2026 and become carbon neutral by 2030. All paperboards are now FSC Certified, and a partnership with Pact provides a simple solution for recycling all hard-to-recycle components.

"We are very proud to relaunch Sky Organics with improvements across our look, feel, shopping experience and sustainability," said Co-Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer, Dean Neiger. "A lot of brands are dabbling in being clean and natural, but it's very important to our team that we always strive to be certified organic, which we consider to be the purest form of natural, and that we work continuously to improve our sustainability."

To experience the new Sky Organics and social campaign, visit skyorganics.com and @skyorganics.us on Instagram. Products are available nationwide including Amazon, CVS, Natural Food Stores, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart, Whole Foods & SkyOrganics.com , among others. Consumers will be able to experience the rebrand IRL as Sky Organics will be introducing the new look and feel at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA March 9-11 and at CosmoProf in Bologna: Perfumery & Cosmetics in Italy March 16-18.

