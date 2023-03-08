INC. MAGAZINE TO HOST 13TH ANNUAL INC. FOUNDERS HOUSE AT SXSW

A community of founders by founders, the Inc. Founders House provides inspiration, insight, and boldly honest truths from founders — whether on stage or across the bar.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced today it will host its 13th annual Founders House at SXSW from March 10th-March 13th, located at Foxy's Proper Pub (201 Brazos Street).

Inc. Founders House is expanding!

A crossroads of intellect, guts, strategy and excitement, this year's Inc. headliners include Deepak Chopra, Founder of The Chopra Foundation; Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani; Beatrice Dixon, Co-Founder, CEO of The Honey Pot Company, and Nicolas Jammet, Co-Founder and Chief Concept Officer, Sweetgreen, among others.

This one-of-a-kind event brings those starting, running, and growing businesses together in one space at a four-day exclusive hub. Inc. Founders House invites founders to refuel, recharge, and connect with peers in an intimate setting curated exclusively for entrepreneurs. More than 3,000+ invite-only attendees are expected to visit the hub over four days.

Complimentary lunch and drinks will be served daily, including classic cookies with a twist from Cookie Rich that will be showcased on the edible cookie wall. Join Waterboy co-founder, Connor Saeli on Sunday, March 12th for cocktails as he guest bartends and will be supplying complimentary hydration sticks for attendees.

Complete List of SXSW Founders House Headliners:

Deepak Chopra , Founder of The Chopra Foundation

Hamdi Ulukaya , Founder and CEO of Chobani

Chip Conley , Founder and CEO of Modern Elder Academy

Nicolas Jammet , Co-Founder and Chief Concept Officer, Sweetgreen

Beatrice Dixon , Co-Founder and CEO of The Honey Pot Company

Tina Wells , Business Strategist, Adviser, Author and Founder of RLVNT Media

Jim Mckelvey , Founder of Block (Formerly Square) and Invisibly

Angela Benton , Founder, CEO, and Board Director at Streamlytics

Riana Lynn , Founder and CEO of Journey Foods

Cassey Ho , CEO and Head Designer of POPFLEX/Blogilates

Complete List of Meetups:

Friday, March 10 : Black Founders Meetup, co-hosted by Brian Brackeen , general partner, Lightship Capital

Saturday, March 11 : CPG Founders Meetup, co-hosted by Michael Walters , founder, studio503 and Colin McGuire , co-founder and CEO, BOOMN

Monday, March 12 : Female Founders Meetup, co-hosted by Female Founders Collective

Inc. is honored to collaborate with the Inc. Founders House sponsors on a fascinating lineup of sessions, networking opportunities, and spaces during SXSW 2023. From thought-leadership sessions to on-site activations, founders will find valuable opportunities to learn and connect.

Due to the overwhelming demand for opportunities for founders to connect, Inc. Founders House is coming to Atlanta, GA in May for National Small Business Week and Cincinnati, OH in July for Black Tech Week.

SPONSOR HIGHLIGHTS:

TRINET: TriNet PeopleForceX brings its incredible talent to Inc. Founders House where its SVP, CMO and CCO Michael Mendenhall will lead a powerful session on helping businesses identify and understand the importance of purpose, culture and brand promise. A lively happy hour will immediately follow the session, perfect for networking. TriNet will also host a unique activation featuring coffee, espresso martinis and oatmeal coffee stout ales where you can have a selfie printed right onto your cup.

DWEN (Dell Women's Entrepreneur Network): Tapping into the right resources can be the key to turning your business idea into a successful venture. Women business owners and other experts will share how the five critical pillars - markets, talent, capital, culture and technology — that the WE Cities Index measures can fuel growth for female founders and their companies. A female founder's happy hour will immediately follow the panel.

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen): Founders are generally taught how to financially prepare for selling their companies. But they often find themselves less prepared for the emotional impact of the separation. In this session, an owner transition advisory professional provides tips for founders on how to help reduce anxiety around leaving a company in the hands of someone else while preparing for their own financial security.

GS1 US: Hear how to optimize your supply chain for success and keep your customers happy with Reid Jackson, vice president of business development at GS1 US. Joining in the discussion are the CEO of Crafted Brands Co. and the founder and CEO of Stimulus, Inc., where they will share how to overcome supply chain challenges.

PITCHBOOK: Examine the variables impacting the venture capital (VC) sector, and what they mean for founders seeking funding. In addition to covering the market conditions, regulatory changes, and technological advancements that have shaken up the VC industry over the past three years, this vital panel will also track new trends and developments for 2023. PitchBook will offer complimentary breakfast, a custom gifting station, and an exclusive preview to upcoming product features.

Inc. Founders House is open to invited guests and credentialed members of the media only. To request press credentials or for media requests, please contact: incpress@kivvit.com events.inc.com/inc-founders-house-2023 | #IFH| @Inc.

ABOUT INC.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

