Koloa Rum Company Announces Purdue University Athletics as an Official Partner

KALAHEO, KAUAI, Hawaii, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kauai's award-winning rum producer, Koloa Rum Company , is teaming up with Purdue University Athletics as an Official Partner. Supporters of Purdue University's athletic teams can find signature rums including Koloa Rum White, Coffee, Cacao, Spice and Coconut rums in the Spurgeon Club during every home game.

In addition, Koloa Rum's Sparkling Hawaiian Canned Cocktails will be poured throughout the concourse, offering fans additional beverage options at home games. Featuring all-natural Hawaiian blends including premium Koloa Kauai White Rum, fans can enjoy the island flavors of Kauai such as guava, mango, pineapple and coconut for a bubbly and refreshing taste.

"Partnering with Purdue University, and being their rum of choice for sporting events, is an exciting opportunity for us to share The Spirit of Aloha with friends and fans of the Boilermakers," said Bob Gunter, president and CEO of Koloa Rum Company.

"Koloa Rum's organization has strong ties to Purdue University, and their affinity and support for the Boilermakers makes their product a perfect fit to have available to customers at our home events," said Ken Halpin, deputy athletics director and COO for Purdue Athletics.

About Koloa Rum Company

Established in 2009, Koloa Rum Company produces artisanal, single-batch Hawaiian rum and ready-to-drink cocktails at its distillery in Kalaheo, Kauai and operates the island's first and only distilled spirits Tasting Room and Company Store. The company's award-winning portfolio includes its premium Kauai White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Cacao and Coffee rums. Products are available for purchase online, at select retailers nationwide, and in Western Canada, Italy, Germany, Austria, France, the UK and Japan. For more information, visit https://koloarum.com/

About Purdue Athletics

The Purdue Boilermakers, an NCAA Division I athletics department and member of the Big Ten Conference, are proud representatives of Purdue University, located in West Lafayette, Indiana. With 18 sports programs, the department maintains a vision within a culture of integrity and inclusion that empowers each Boilermaker student-athlete to achieve academic success, triumph athletically, and master leadership behaviors that enhance the pride and reputation of the University.

Purdue Athletics' mission is to develop champions, advance academic success, strengthen leadership capabilities, and promote positive student-athlete well-being. Above all, Boilermakers possess the courage to lead positively in competition, in the classroom and in the community.

