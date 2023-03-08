NewAge Products Launches Return-Proof Virtual Demos and Design Consultations, Taking the Guesswork Out of Home Renovations

The Free Online Services Help Consumers Bring Their Home Vision to Life

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - NewAge Products Inc., manufacturers of premium indoor and outdoor storage, appliance, furniture and accessory solutions for the home, is now offering a first-of-its-kind home renovation virtual shopping experience. Through Live Product Demos, consumers can connect face-to-face with a Product Expert to get a first-hand look at all that NewAge has to offer, and make confident purchase decisions for their home renovation projects.

The free virtual support offers everything from live product demos, to sales consultations and measurement services, with dedicated experts straight from the Experience Center, NewAge's new Toronto-based retail showroom. Virtual services offered through NewAge include:

Live Product Demos: One of the NewAge Product Experts can walk consumers through the products of their choice live from the Experience Center floor – allowing them to get a detailed look at the products in real time, from the comfort of their own home.

Sales Consultations: Consumers can discuss their individual needs, get accurate quotes and purchasing assistance based on their budget and space.

Design Assistance: With a bit of information on consumers' home renovation projects, NewAge's Design Experts can create full 3D renders of a space, so consumers can visualize how their new space will look before purchasing.

Measurement Support: Experts will virtually guide consumers on how to accurately take measurements, to ensure a perfect fit every time.

Consumers can request any of the above services easily by visiting NewAgeProducts.com, making it simpler than ever to start and complete a home renovation project without hiring an outside contractor or interior designer.

"At NewAge, we know the importance of creating a home that serves your needs both from an aesthetic and a functional perspective. We also know better than anyone how difficult a traditional home renovation project can be - from financial stressors of working with third parties, to the stress of making important decisions that will be a part of your home for years to come – that's why we pride ourselves on offering modular, ready-to-install home storage and organization products," says Parag Shah, NewAge Products President and Co-Founder.

He adds, "Now, with the launch of our innovative virtual services, our goal is to make the process even easier. By offering shoppers a personalized, one-on-one experience catering to their specific needs and questions, we're committed to helping them gain confidence in these important purchase decisions and to helping them create the home of their dreams in a new, turnkey way."

It's clear these virtual services instill purchase certainty for consumers. Since rolling out this offering, NewAge has seen both an increase in product sell-through and a decrease in product returns. With the official launch of this offering, the hope is that home consumers can experience a more streamlined home renovation process with the help of NewAge.

Shoppers can experience Live Product Demos and more online by booking at NewAgeProducts.com. For consultations booked before March 15, 2023, NewAge is offering $250 in free accessories on all orders over $2,000 – just in time for spring cleaning and prepping the home for summer entertaining.

About NewAge Products Inc.

Since 2008, NewAge Products has engineered best-in-class solutions to organize and beautify living spaces. Our high-quality products are designed with functionality, precision, and elegance in mind. NewAge Products is a trusted consumer brand and valued trade partner in the home improvement and DIY space. Known for offering unique garage, home and outdoor products, and excellent customer service, our talented team of problem solvers are passionate about helping customers live their best life. With award-winning leadership and designers, and with over 75 patents held, NewAge Products is re-imagining the home inside and out, and with our virtual services, the overall customer shopping experience.

