Brand to Watch: LivAway Suites Breaks Ground in Nashville Area, Igniting Growth Efforts

The new economy extended stay brand hosted first groundbreaking in Smyrna, TN on March 8th

SMYRNA, Tenn., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites ™, the economy extended stay brand created and designed "for developers, by developers" officially broke ground on its first location in Smyrna, TN, on March 8th. The event was well attended with prominent city officials breaking ground including Vice Mayor, Marc Adkins. With ideal proximity to Nashville and other nearby cities, the LivAway Suites-Smyrna is expected to attract extended-stay guests who will be providing services in Rutherford County and surrounding areas once the hotel opens in May 2024.

The Smyrna location is the first of many groundbreakings slated for LivAway Suites across the nation in the coming months. Anticipated ground breaks for 2023 include Salt Lake City, Seattle, Tampa, Austin, Phoenix, Denver, Charlotte, and more.

"LivAway Suites hotels take approximately 12-14 months from shovels in the ground to heads in beds," said Dan Barrett, Chief Development Officer of LivAway Suites. "With 10 expected ground breaks in 2023, the brand expects to have LivAway Suites hotels operating across the United States by the end of 2024."

"Today marks the official launch of LivAway Suites' aggressive, national growth strategy," said Chief Executive Officer, Mike Nielson. "We plan to bring LivAway Suites to many markets across the country. We know how tired and run down the majority of hotels are in this space and we intend to change that…our guests simply deserve better."

LivAway Suites will bring a fresh take to the economy extended stay segment with unparalleled finishes and cutting-edge technology, including self-service check-in kiosks, smart laundry facilities, innovative parcel-locker systems, and other sleek advancements, enhancing the overall guest experience.

To learn more about LivAway Suites, visit www.livawaysuites.com

ABOUT LIVAWAY SUITES

Based in Salt Lake City, UT, LivAway Suites is a new economy extended-stay hotel brand with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps its guests feel more at home while away. The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests everything they need and nothing they don't, with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate. Built on a foundation of "for developers, by developers," LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise development model through transparent pricing and an improved return on investment. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com .

