Suburban Propane Partners with the American Red Cross to Host a Boston Blood Drive Promoting Sickle Cell Disease Awareness

BOSTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, has partnered with its longtime national partner, the American Red Cross to host a blood drive to boost awareness and encourage blood donations to support patients battling sickle cell disease. Willie Gross, Boston's first African American police commissioner, attended the event in support of Suburban Propane and the American Red Cross.

"It's important to see national companies like Suburban Propane come together with the American Red Cross to educate the community about sickle cell disease and to collect blood that can treat those who suffer from it," said Willie Gross, former Boston Police Commissioner. "I am grateful for the opportunity to be here today in support of this important cause and to help get Boston on the right track when it comes to fighting this terrible disease."

All presenting donors who participated in today's event received a Red Cross first aid kit, courtesy of Suburban Propane. They will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a pair of Celtics tickets, courtesy of the Shamrock Foundation.

The endeavor is part of the Company's SuburbanCares initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous underserved communities including Key West, FL; Spokane, WA; Lake Worth, FL; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego, CA; Albany, NY; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and federal healthcare professionals in 2020 in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C.

"We are always honored to lend a hand to our partners at the American Red Cross, and today's blood drive promoting sickle cell awareness is especially rewarding," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson at Suburban Propane. "A single sickle cell patient can require up to 100 units of blood each year to treat complications from their disease, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to provide our support and encourage all available donors to join us in giving the gift of lifesaving blood."

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable energy and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's nearly 95-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a solution to a green energy future and its commitment to investing in and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

