TOWNSQUARE REPORTS ALL-TIME HIGH NET REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2022

Digital Transformation Evident: 50% of Total Revenue and Adjusted Operating Income from Digital Sources in 2022, as Digital Revenue Increases +16% YOY

Net Leverage Declines to All-Time Low 4.29x

Announces $0.1875 Dividend Per Share

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

"I am proud to report that Townsquare's transformation into a Digital First Local Media Company allowed us to deliver record results in 2022 despite a progressively challenging economic landscape. In 2022, we drove net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to new highs with strong net revenue growth of +11% year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA growth of +8% year-over-year. In addition, we generated significant cash flow from operations of $50 million, ending the year with over $43 million of cash, and net leverage declined to an all-time low of 4.29x," commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc. "2022 was a significant inflection point for our Company. It marked the first year where radio no longer comprised the majority of our revenue and profit, further separating Townsquare from our local media peers, and placing a spotlight on our world-class team and our unique and differentiated strategy, assets, platforms and solutions. Our growth engine has been and will continue to be our digital solutions, which were the primary driver of our 2022 growth. Total digital revenue increased +16% year-over-year (and +12% in the fourth quarter) to $231 million, and total digital Adjusted Operating Income increased +12% year-over-year to $69 million, representing a 30% profit margin. We believe Townsquare's ability to drive profitable, sustainable digital growth is a key differentiator for our Company, and we reaffirm our expectation that our digital revenue will grow to at least $275 million by 2024."

Mr. Wilson continued, "We are uniquely positioned as a Digital First Local Media Company focused principally on markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States, with a resilient digital growth engine supported by both a recurring subscription digital marketing solutions business, with a large addressable market and limited competition, and a highly differentiated digital advertising technology platform. We believe that our business model and strategy position us to weather the current economic environment better than most. We will continue to grow and support our local teams during these periods of macroeconomic challenges so that we can continue to be a resource to our local clients and audiences, and be well positioned to capture accelerated growth when economic tailwinds return. Our success has been and will continue to be the result of the Townsquare Team focusing on what we do best: creating high quality, local original content for our audiences and delivering creative and cost-effective marketing solutions for our local clients with strong return on investment."

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors approved the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share. The dividend will be payable on May 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 27, 2023.

"The Board's decision to approve a dividend reflects confidence in our current capitalization, the strength of our balance sheet, and our free cash flow generation. Our quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share, or $0.75 per share on an annual basis, commences in May 2023," concluded Mr. Wilson.

Segment Reporting

We have three reportable operating segments, Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment includes our subscription digital marketing solutions business, Townsquare Interactive. The Digital Advertising segment, marketed externally as Townsquare Ignite, includes digital advertising on our owned and operated digital properties, our first party data digital management platform and our digital programmatic advertising platform. The Broadcast Advertising segment includes our local, regional, and national advertising products and solutions delivered via terrestrial radio broadcast, and other miscellaneous revenue that is associated with our broadcast advertising platform. The remainder of our business is reported in the Other category, which includes our live events business.

Fourth Quarter Highlights*

As compared to the fourth quarter of 2021: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions ("Townsquare Interactive") net revenue increased 4.4% Digital Advertising net revenue increased 16.9%

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income increased 6.4%



Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 28.9%

Diluted income per share was $0.20 , and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.66

Full Year Highlights*

As compared to the year ended December 31, 2021 : Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue increased 10.5% Digital Advertising net revenue increased 20.2%

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income increased 7.0%



Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 15.7%

Repurchased aggregate $19.2 million of our 2026 Secured Senior Notes at or below par

Completed the acquisition of Cherry Creek Broadcasting LLC (" Cherry Creek ") for $18.5 million , net of closing adjustments

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, net revenue is expected to be between $100.0 million and $102.0 million (-0.2% to +1.8% as compared to the prior year), and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $17.5 million and $18.5 million.

For the full year 2023, net revenue is expected to be between approximately $450 million and $470 million (-2.8% to +1.5% as compared to the prior year), and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between approximately $100 million and $110 million.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $9.7 million, or 8.8%, to $120.3 million as compared to $110.6 million in the same period in 2021. Digital Advertising net revenue increased $5.4 million, or 16.9%, and Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue increased $0.9 million, or 4.4%, as compared to the same period in 2021. Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $2.3 million, or 4.0%, as compared to the same period in 2021. Other net revenue increased $1.1 million due to an increase in the number of live events. Excluding political revenue of $4.0 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, net revenue increased $7.4 million, or 6.8%, to $116.3 million, Digital Advertising net revenue increased $5.2 million, or 16.3%, to $36.8 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $0.2 million, or 0.4%, to $55.6 million.

Net Income

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, increased $2.0 million to $3.9 million, as compared to net income of $1.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to an income tax benefit, partially offset by non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted Net Income increased $8.5 million, primarily due to a decrease in the provision for income taxes of $6.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2022, increased $2.8 million, or 11.0%, to $28.4 million, as compared to $25.6 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $0.9 million, or 3.7%, to $25.0 million, as compared to $24.1 million in the same period last year.

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased $45.1 million, or 10.8%, to $463.1 million as compared to $418.0 million in 2021. Digital Advertising revenue increased $23.6 million, or 20.2% as compared to 2021 and our Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions revenue increased $8.6 million, or 10.5% as compared to 2021, primarily due to incremental net subscribers of approximately 3,850 for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in Broadcast Advertising Revenue of $8.3 million, or 3.8% was due in part to increases in the purchase of new advertising by our clients and an increase in political broadcast advertising revenue of $3.5 million. The increase in Other net revenue of $4.7 million is due to an increase in live events held during 2022. Excluding political revenue of $7.5 million and $3.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, net revenue increased $41.1 million, or 9.9% to $455.6 million, Digital Advertising net revenue increased $23.1 million, or 19.7%, to $139.9 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $4.8 million, or 2.2%, to $216.8 million.

Net Income

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased $4.4 million, or 23.4%, to $14.4 million, as compared to $18.8 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by non-cash impairment charges to our FCC licenses, intangible assets, and investments of $31.1 million, partially offset by an increase in net revenue. Adjusted Net Income increased $24.4 million, primarily driven by the increase in net revenue and a decrease in the provision for income taxes of $16.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased $8.6 million, or 8.2% to $113.7 million, as compared to $105.1 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $5.2 million, or 5.1%, to $107.3 million, as compared to $102.1 million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2022, we had a total of $43.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $530.8 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 4.67x and 4.29x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022, of $113.7 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of March 7, 2023, of our outstanding common stock.

Security

Number

Outstanding

Description Class A common stock

13,051,575

One vote per share. Class B common stock

815,296

10 votes per share.1 Class C common stock

3,461,341

No votes.1 Total

17,328,212



1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain

conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.

Conference Call

Townsquare Media, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss certain fourth quarter 2022 financial results and 2023 guidance on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number is 1-877-407-0784 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) and the confirmation code is 13736640. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.townsquaremedia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through March 16, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13736640. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 30,650 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 357 local terrestrial radio stations in 74 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com and www.townsquareignite.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. Actual events or results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by us include the impact of general economic conditions in the United States, or in the specific markets in which we currently do business including supply chain disruptions, inflation, labor shortages and the effect on advertising activity, industry conditions, including existing competition and future competitive technologies, the popularity of radio as a broadcasting and advertising medium, cancellations, disruptions or postponements of advertising schedules in response to national or world events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to develop and maintain digital technologies and hire and retain technical and sales talent, our dependence on key personnel, our capital expenditure requirements, our continued ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, and consummate and integrate any future acquisitions, legislative or regulatory requirements, risks and uncertainties relating to our leverage and changes in interest rates, our ability to obtain financing at times, in amounts and at rates considered appropriate by us, our ability to access the capital markets as and when needed and on terms that we consider favorable to us and other factors discussed in this section entitled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in this report and under "Risk Factors" in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2022, to be filed with the SEC, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to predict or control. In addition, as a result of these and other factors, our past financial performance should not be relied on as an indication of future performance. The cautionary statements referred to in this section also should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that may be issued by us or persons acting on our behalf. The forward-looking statements included in this report are made only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments and net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, (gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment and modification of debt, transaction and business realignment costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income before the deduction of transaction and business realignment costs, impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments, change in fair value of investment, net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets, (gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment and modification of debt, gain on insurance recoveries and net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of December 31, 2022, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company's ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs and certain impairments. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share, and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,417

$ 50,505 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,946 and $6,743, respectively 61,234

57,647 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,037

12,086 Total current assets 120,688

120,238 Property and equipment, net 113,846

106,717 Intangible assets, net 276,838

278,265 Goodwill 161,385

157,947 Investments 19,106

18,217 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 50,962

42,996 Other assets 1,197

1,437 Restricted cash 496

494 Total assets $ 744,518

$ 726,311 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,127

$ 5,676 Deferred revenue 10,669

10,208 Accrued compensation and benefits 14,831

14,411 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 17,876

22,512 Operating lease liabilities, current 9,008

7,396 Accrued interest 15,203

15,754 Total current liabilities 71,714

75,957 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs of $6,324 and $8,479, respectively 524,442

541,521 Deferred tax liability 18,748

20,081 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 45,107

38,743 Other long-term liabilities 15,428

425 Total liabilities 675,439

676,727 Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 12,964,312 and

12,573,654 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 130

126 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 815,296 and

815,296 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8

8 Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,461,341 and

3,461,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 35

35 Total common stock 173

169 Additional paid-in capital 309,645

302,724 Accumulated deficit (244,298)

(256,635) Non-controlling interest 3,559

3,326 Total stockholders' equity 69,079

49,584 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 744,518

$ 726,311

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net revenue $ 120,276

$ 110,578

$ 463,077

$ 417,957 Operating costs and expenses:













Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based

compensation 83,350

76,465

324,931

288,302 Depreciation and amortization 5,498

4,552

19,044

19,098 Corporate expenses 8,536

8,546

24,428

24,542 Stock-based compensation 1,367

885

3,797

3,718 Transaction and business realignment costs 2,168

(542)

4,448

5,305 Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments 10,917

1,818

31,114

1,913 Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 63

(12)

(275)

601 Total operating costs and expenses 111,899

91,712

407,487

343,479 Operating income 8,377

18,866

55,590

74,478 Other expense (income):













Interest expense, net 9,790

10,066

39,828

39,846 (Gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment and modification of debt —

—

(108)

5,997 Other expense (income), net 158

2,955

2,044

(500) (Loss) income from operations before tax (1,571)

5,845

13,826

29,135 Income tax (benefit) provision (5,503)

3,920

(564)

10,351 Net income $ 3,932

$ 1,925

$ 14,390

$ 18,784















Net income attributable to:













Controlling interests $ 3,459

$ 1,448

$ 12,337

$ 16,736 Non-controlling interests $ 473

$ 477

$ 2,053

$ 2,048















Basic income per share:













Attributable to common shares $ 0.20

$ 0.09

$ 0.73

$ 0.90 Attributable to participating shares $ —

$ 0.09

$ —

$ 0.90















Diluted income per share $ 0.20

$ 0.07

$ 0.68

$ 0.79















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic attributable to common shares 17,141

16,595

16,991

16,836 Basic attributable to participating shares —

9

—

1,747 Diluted 17,439

19,757

18,204

21,241

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in Thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 14,390

$ 18,784 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 19,044

19,098 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,879

1,731 Non-cash lease expense (income) 11

(186) Net deferred taxes and other (1,333)

9,755 Provision for doubtful accounts 3,015

3,921 Stock-based compensation expense 3,797

3,718 (Gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment and modification of debt (108)

5,997 Trade activity, net (4,626)

(10,933) Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments 31,114

1,913 Unrealized loss (gain) on investment 2,073

(132) Content rights acquired (19,784)

— Amortization of content rights 4,315

— Change in content rights liabilities 16,297

— Other (837)

(12) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (7,185)

(3,070) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,719)

1,407 Accounts payable (1,608)

(3,350) Accrued expenses (4,621)

6,947 Accrued interest (551)

9,404 Other long-term liabilities (378)

(3,876) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 50,185

61,116 Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations —

(33) Net cash provided by operating activities 50,185

61,083 Cash flows from investing activities:





Payment for acquisition (18,485)

— Purchase of property and equipment (15,828)

(12,423) Purchase of investments —

(278) Purchase of digital assets (4,997)

— Proceeds from insurance recoveries 578

362 Proceeds from sale of assets and investment related transactions 968

1,701 Net cash used in investing activities (37,764)

(10,638) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchase of 2026 Notes (18,850)

— Repayment of term loans —

(272,381) Repurchase of 2023 Notes —

(273,416) Proceeds from the issuance of 2026 Notes —

550,000 Prepayment fee on 2023 Notes —

(4,443) Deferred financing costs —

(9,177) Repurchase of Oaktree securities —

(80,394) Transaction costs related to Oaktree securities repurchase —

(1,556) Proceeds from stock options exercised 790

11,893 Repurchase of stock (225)

(1,400) Withholdings for shares issued under ESPP 753

— Cash distribution to non-controlling interests (1,820)

(2,216) Repayments of capitalized obligations (155)

(79) Net cash used in financing activities (19,507)

(83,169) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,086)

(32,724) Beginning of period 50,999

83,723 End of period $ 43,913

$ 50,999

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (in Thousands)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





Cash payments:





Interest $ 38,603

$ 28,701 Income taxes 1,198

595







Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:





Investments acquired in exchange for advertising(1) $ 4,161

$ 6,576 Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising(1) 1,198

2,522 Investments rights acquired in exchange for advertising —

79 Accrued capital expenditures 158

99







Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases:





Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities, included in

operating cash flows $ 10,909

$ 10,175 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations 10,944

2,690







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,417

$ 50,505 Restricted cash 496

494

$ 43,913

$ 50,999



(1) Represents total advertising services provided by the Company in exchange for equity interests and property and equipment acquired during each of the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (in Thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,





Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 22,381

$ 21,445

4.4 %

$ 90,402

$ 81,792

10.5 % Digital Advertising 36,981

31,622

16.9 %

140,433

116,874

20.2 % Broadcast Advertising 59,354

57,097

4.0 %

223,801

215,519

3.8 % Other 1,560

414

276.8 %

8,441

3,772

123.8 % Net revenue 120,276

110,578

8.8 %

463,077

417,957

10.8 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Expenses 15,769

15,230

3.5 %

$ 64,282

$ 57,374

12.0 % Digital Advertising expenses 24,603

22,022

11.7 %

97,667

79,906

22.2 % Broadcast Advertising expenses 41,480

38,685

7.2 %

155,349

147,352

5.4 % Other expenses 1,498

528

183.7 %

7,633

3,670

108.0 % Direct operating expenses 83,350

76,465

9.0 %

324,931

288,302

12.7 % Depreciation and amortization 5,498

4,552

20.8 %

19,044

19,098

(0.3) % Corporate expenses 8,536

8,546

(0.1) %

24,428

24,542

(0.5) % Stock-based compensation 1,367

885

54.5 %

3,797

3,718

2.1 % Transaction and business realignment costs 2,168

(542)

(500.0) %

4,448

5,305

(16.2) % Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible

assets and investments 10,917

1,818

**

31,114

1,913

** Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of

assets 63

(12)

**

(275)

601

** Total operating costs and expenses 111,899

91,712

22.0 %

407,487

343,479

18.6 % Operating income 8,377

18,866

(55.6) %

55,590

74,478

(25.4) % Other expense (income):





















Interest expense, net 9,790

10,066

(2.7) %

39,828

39,846

** (Gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment

and modification of debt —

—

**

(108)

5,997

** Other expense (income), net 158

2,955

(94.7) %

2,044

(500)

** (Loss) income from operations before tax (1,571)

5,845

(126.9) %

13,826

29,135

(52.5) % Income tax (benefit) provision (5,503)

3,920

(240.4) %

(564)

10,351

(105.4) % Net income $ 3,932

$ 1,925

104.3 %

$ 14,390

$ 18,784

(23.4) %

** not meaningful

The following table presents Net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,





Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 22,381

$ 21,445

4.4 %

$ 90,402

$ 81,792

10.5 % Digital Advertising 36,981

31,622

16.9 %

140,433

116,874

20.2 % Digital 59,362

53,067

11.9 %

230,835

198,666

16.2 % Broadcast Advertising 59,354

57,097

4.0 %

223,801

215,519

3.8 % Other 1,560

414

276.8 %

8,441

3,772

123.8 % Net revenue $ 120,276

$ 110,578

8.8 %

$ 463,077

$ 417,957

10.8 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 6,612

$ 6,215

6.4 %

$ 26,120

$ 24,418

7.0 % Digital Advertising 12,378

9,600

28.9 %

42,766

36,968

15.7 % Digital 18,990

15,815

20.1 %

68,886

61,386

12.2 % Broadcast Advertising 17,874

18,412

(2.9) %

68,452

68,167

0.4 % Other 62

(114)

**

808

102

** Adjusted Operating Income $ 36,926

$ 34,113

8.2 %

$ 138,146

$ 129,655

6.5 %

** not meaningful

The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,





Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 22,381

$ 21,445

4.4 %

$ 90,402

$ 81,792

10.5 % Digital Advertising 36,981

31,622

16.9 %

140,433

116,874

20.2 % Digital 59,362

53,067

11.9 %

230,835

198,666

16.2 % Broadcast Advertising 59,354

57,097

4.0 %

223,801

215,519

3.8 % Other 1,560

414

276.8 %

8,441

3,772

123.8 % Net revenue $ 120,276

$ 110,578

8.8 %

$ 463,077

$ 417,957

10.8 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions political

revenue —

—

**

—

—

** Digital Advertising political revenue 204

—

**

501

—

** Broadcast Advertising political revenue 3,783

1,720

119.9 %

7,021

3,498

100.7 % Other political revenue —

—

**

—

—

** Political revenue $ 3,987

$ 1,720

131.8 %

$ 7,522

$ 3,498

115.0 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net

revenue (ex. political) $ 22,381

$ 21,445

4.4 %

$ 90,402

$ 81,792

10.5 % Digital Advertising net revenue (ex. political) 36,777

31,622

16.3 %

139,932

116,874

19.7 % Digital net revenue (ex. political) 59,158

53,067

11.5 %

230,334

198,666

15.9 % Broadcast Advertising political net revenue (ex.

political) 55,571

55,377

0.4 %

216,780

212,021

2.2 % Other net revenue (ex. political) 1,560

414

276.8 %

8,441

3,772

123.8 % Net revenue (ex. political) $ 116,289

$ 108,858

6.8 %

$ 455,555

$ 414,459

9.9 %

** not meaningful

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income $ 3,932

$ 1,925

$ 14,390

$ 18,784 Income tax (benefit) provision (5,503)

3,920

(564)

10,351 (Loss) Income from operations before taxes (1,571)

5,845

13,826

29,135 Transaction and business realignment costs 2,168

(542)

4,448

5,305 Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments 10,917

1,818

31,114

1,913 Net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets 63

(12)

(275)

601 (Gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment and modification of debt —

—

(108)

5,997 Change in fair value of investment 139

2,792

2,073

(132) Gain on insurance recoveries (126)

—

(578)

(362) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes (473)

(477)

(2,053)

(2,048) Adjusted net income before income taxes 11,117

9,424

48,447

40,409 Income tax (benefit) provision(1) (453)

6,320

(1,976)

14,356 Adjusted Net Income $ 11,570

$ 3,104

$ 50,423

$ 26,053















Adjusted Net Income Per Share:













Basic $ 0.67

$ 0.19

$ 2.97

$ 1.55 Diluted $ 0.66

$ 0.16

$ 2.77

$ 1.23















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 17,141

16,595

16,991

16,836 Diluted 17,439

19,757

18,204

21,241

(1) Income tax provision for Q4 2022 was calculated using December 31, 2022 annual tax rate.

The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income $ 3,932

$ 1,925

$ 14,390

$ 18,784 Income tax (benefit) provision (5,503)

3,920

(564)

10,351 Interest expense, net 9,790

10,066

39,828

39,846 (Gain) loss on repurchases, extinguishment and modification of debt —

—

(108)

5,997 Depreciation and amortization 5,498

4,552

19,044

19,098 Stock-based compensation 1,367

885

3,797

3,718 Transaction and business realignment costs 2,168

(542)

4,448

5,305 Impairment of long-lived assets, intangible assets and investments 10,917

1,818

31,114

1,913 Other (a) 221

2,943

1,769

101 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,390

$ 25,567

$ 113,718

$ 105,113 Political Adjusted EBITDA (3,389)

(1,462)

(6,394)

(2,973) Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) $ 25,001

$ 24,105

$ 107,324

$ 102,140 Political Adjusted EBITDA 3,389

1,462

6,394

2,973 Net cash paid for interest (319)

(8)

(38,603)

(28,701) Capital expenditures (2,728)

(4,583)

(15,828)

(12,423) Cash paid for taxes (149)

39

(1,198)

(595) Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes $ 25,194

$ 21,015

$ 58,089

$ 63,394

(a) Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income), net.

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions

Digital

Advertising

Broadcast

Advertising

Other

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 6,164

$ 12,212

$ 2,788

$ 14

$ (12,801)

$ 8,377 Depreciation and amortization 329

156

4,215

40

758

5,498 Corporate expenses —

—

—

—

8,536

8,536 Stock-based compensation 119

10

133

1

1,104

1,367 Transaction and business

realignment costs —

—

—

7

2,161

2,168 Impairment of long-lived assets,

intangible assets and

investments —

—

10,675

—

242

10,917 Net loss on sale and retirement

of assets —

—

63

—

—

63 Adjusted Operating Income $ 6,612

$ 12,378

$ 17,874

$ 62

$ —

$ 36,926





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions

Digital

Advertising

Broadcast

Advertising

Other

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 5,940

$ 9,517

$ 13,325

$ (162)

$ (9,754)

$ 18,866 Depreciation and amortization 146

72

3,218

40

1,076

4,552 Corporate expenses —

—

—

—

8,546

8,546 Stock-based compensation 129

11

63

3

679

885 Transaction and business

realignment costs —

—

—

5

(547)

(542) Impairment of long-lived assets,

intangible assets and

investments —

—

1,818

—

—

1,818 Net gain on sale and retirement

of assets —

—

(12)

—

—

(12) Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 6,215

$ 9,600

$ 18,412

$ (114)

$ —

$ 34,113

The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income by segment for the year ended December 31, 2022, and 2021 (in thousands):



Year Ended December 31, 2022

Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions

Digital

Advertising

Broadcast

Advertising

Other

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 24,359

$ 42,190

$ 27,507

$ 501

$ (38,967)

$ 55,590 Depreciation and amortization 1,240

516

13,818

153

3,317

19,044 Corporate expenses —

—

—

—

24,428

24,428 Stock-based compensation 521

60

413

9

2,794

3,797 Transaction and business

realignment costs —

—

—

25

4,423

4,448 Impairment of long-lived assets,

intangible assets and

investments —

—

26,933

120

4,061

31,114 Net gain on sale and retirement

of assets —

—

(219)

—

(56)

(275) Adjusted Operating Income $ 26,120

$ 42,766

$ 68,452

$ 808

$ —

$ 138,146





Year Ended December 31, 2021

Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions

Digital

Advertising

Broadcast

Advertising

Other

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 22,892

$ 36,426

$ 52,459

$ (204)

$ (37,095)

$ 74,478 Depreciation and amortization 986

489

12,971

167

4,485

19,098 Corporate expenses —

—

—

—

24,542

24,542 Stock-based compensation 540

53

318

14

2,793

3,718 Transaction and business

realignment costs —

—

—

30

5,275

5,305 Impairment of long-lived assets,

intangible assets and

investments —

—

1,818

95

—

1,913 Net loss on sale and retirement

of assets —

—

601

—

—

601 Adjusted Operating Income $ 24,418

$ 36,968

$ 68,167

$ 102

$ —

$ 129,655

