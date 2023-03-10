FanDuel Celebrates Massachusetts Mobile Betting Launch with Boston Bruins Partnership

Residents and Visitors to Massachusetts Can Now Place Bets On the FanDuel Sportsbook App

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As FanDuel Group launches its leading FanDuel sportsbook app and online experience in Massachusetts, FanDuel is also announcing a new multi-year partnership with the Boston Bruins who named the company an Official Sports Betting Partner.

Starting today, FanDuel is bringing its best-in-class online sports betting experience to sports fans who are at least 21 years of age in Massachusetts who can now place wagers across football, basketball, baseball, golf, soccer, and tennis with a multitude of betting and payment options available. Customers who sign up for the FanDuel Sportsbook, make a deposit of at least $10 and place a bet of at least $5 will automatically receive $200 in sportsbook Bonus Bets.

"Massachusetts is home to some of the most passionate fan bases across the country and we're excited to enhance their viewing experience with the launch of the FanDuel Sportsbook app," said Mike Raffensperger, Chief Commercial Officer, FanDuel Group. "Bruins fans are the true embodiment of that passion and we look forward to supporting the team this season and beyond."

As an official sports betting partner of the Boston Bruins, FanDuel will be permitted to use the Boston Bruins' marks. Additionally, FanDuel will have signage both on dasher boards inside the TD Garden and the NHL's new digitally enhanced dasher boards. The two will also partner together on digital and social media content including homepage takeovers and other exclusive content on Bruins and FanDuel social channels.

"We're thrilled to welcome FanDuel to the Bruins and TD Garden family," said Glen Thornborough, Chief Revenue Officer of the Boston Bruins. "With the legalization of sports betting in Massachusetts in January 2023, it's an exciting time to be partnering with an industry leader in FanDuel."

The FanDuel Sportsbook app, which is America's most downloaded and best-rated sportsbook app, is simple, secure and convenient with a number of key features, including:

An Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game Parlay™ bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, the first to provide Bad Beat Relief, the first to give early payouts for championship teams, and the originator of the crowdsourced Spread the Love promotion.

Customer Focused: FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature, and 24/7 customer service.

Sports Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has a FanDuel Sportsbook has a sports betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting.

Commitment to Responsible Gaming: FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play, including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits, as well as its FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play, including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits, as well as its PlaySafe site where customers can find additional support services.

Massachusetts becomes the 19th state where FanDuel offers mobile sports betting, joining Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

All players must be 21+ to place a legal sports wager. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and nearly 30 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Portugal, Romania and Scotland. Its network FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are broadly distributed on linear cable television and through its relationships with leading direct-to-consumer OTT platforms. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

