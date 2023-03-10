Fictiv Appoints Former Twilio Executive Lynda Smith to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv , the operating system for custom manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Lynda Smith to its Board of Directors.

Smith brings over 35 years of experience in product, marketing, sales, and general management across a diverse set of hardware and software industries and has spent over 25 years working in the area of high-technology products and services. In her capacity as Chief Marketing Officer for several industry-leading companies, including Twilo, Jive, Genpact, Nuance, and Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Smith has successfully driven product marketing, product management, corporate marketing, field marketing, demand creation, channel marketing, developer outreach, marketing research, strategy development, and M&A.

"I'm honored to join the board of directors at an esteemed digital manufacturing company like Fictiv and am looking forward to contributing to its continued success," said Smith. "I am eager to leverage my experience and partner with the talented individuals on the board to drive growth, innovation, and shareholder value."

Smith's global background is extensive with hands-on work in the U.S., Europe, India, China, and other major markets. Today, Smith serves as a consultant for Unity Technologies and is an advisor for a variety of developer-focused companies from low-code development platforms to smart contracts and cryptocurrency. Smith is on the Boards of Coderpad and Clickatell and teaches as a lecturer in the Engineering School at Stanford University.

About Fictiv

Fictiv is the operating system (OS) for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Its intelligent OS, supported by best-in-class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fast, high-quality manufacturing, from quote to delivery. To date, Fictiv has manufactured more than 20 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.

