Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood Celebrates Legacy of Black Comedians

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When you bring together four legendary comedians, their friends who are also comics, and some of their most loyal fans, you get a room filled with unbridled laughter and, surprisingly, a few tears. That is what Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood award ceremony attendees experienced Wednesday night at the Sunset Room Hollywood.

Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood honored Cedric the Entertainer, Kym Whitley, Deon Cole and Guy Torry. (PRNewswire)

The luxury car brand and the culture publication honored Cedric the Entertainer, Kym Whitley, Deon Cole, and Guy Torry for their contributions to American culture, arts, and entertainment. The event coincides with the 50th anniversary of hip hop, as Guy Torry's iconic documentary "Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy" explores the intersection of the music genre and Black comedy during a significant time in the 1990s.

"I want to thank Lexus for honoring Black comedians," Guy Torry said during his funny and sometimes emotional acceptance speech. The "Phat Tuesdays" creator also thanked his older brother, comedian Joe Torry, for paving a path to success for him.

Anthony Anderson was on hand to present Cedric the Entertainer his award. "The Neighborhood" actor/comedian kept the crowd in stitches while paying homage to the comics he idolized, like Richard Pryor, Redd Fox, and Eddie Murphy.

Whitley, the only woman honored, expressed her gratitude through laughter and tears. She told the audience that after 35 years in the business, this is the first time she has been recognized or honored.

Honoree Deon Cole shared how he and his fellow comedians felt about being recognized for their hard work. "This means something to us. We're excited to be here because we're probably not going to get this again."

Actor, comedian, writer, and producer Chris Spencer and award-winning media personality Tai Beauchamp hosted the event. Presenters included Bill Bellamy and Affion Crockett. Other notable attendees were Len Burnett, co-founder and CEO of Uptown Media Ventures, Richard Brooks, Lil Rel Howery, Mona Scott-Young, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Dondre Whitfield, and more. ( Getty images linked here. )

About UPTOWN Magazine

Founded in 2004, UPTOWN Magazine celebrates the luxury lifestyle of professional and influential urban consumers across the country by creating a national magazine with city-specific editions in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, D.C., and Charlotte. Our editorial content, promotion, and brand extensions communicate the appeal of a luxury lifestyle with an authoritative voice and sophisticated design. Editorial content highlights the best in real estate, automotive, fashion & jewelry, health & beauty, travel & leisure, food & wine, sports, and entertainment & culture. It also includes provocative profiles of the tastemakers that represent this audience.

Instagram: @uptownmagazine

Twitter: @uptownmagazine

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers, offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model, and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

www.facebook.com/lexus

www.twitter.com/lexus

www.youtube.com/LexusVehicles

www.instagram.com/lexusus

https://www.pinterest.com/lexususa



MEDIA CONTACTS:





Damali Hill Jasmin Rivers



PRecise Communications PRecise Communications



damali@precisecomm.net jasmin@precisecomm.net



Cell: 281-947-2447 Cell: 919-995-4098



Lexus LC500 (PRNewswire)

"I want to thank Lexus for honoring Black comedians,” Guy Torry said during his funny and sometimes emotional acceptance speech. The “Phat Tuesdays” creator also thanked his older brother, comedian Joe Torry, for paving a path to success for him. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexus