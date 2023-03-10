MoEngage Named A "Strong Performer" in Cross-Channel Marketing Hub Q1 2023 Evaluation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, has been recognized as a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023 report.

MoEngage has received top scores possible for eight criteria: Customer Profiles and Preference Management, Descriptive Analytics, Scheduling and Automation, Mobile (experience orchestration), E-commerce and Marketplaces (experience orchestration), Experience Optimization, Performance Management, and Performance (strategy). The report also recognized MoEngage's scalable data ingestion, AI-driven visualization, performance reporting, local approach to innovation, and regional development.

"We are thrilled to be named a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™ report. We believe the scores are a testament to our ability to serve enterprise customers' needs, support cross-channel use cases, and provide global go-to-market focus. Over the last two years, cross-channel marketing has become critical for any consumer brand's personalization and customer engagement strategy. We will continue to build new capabilities, deeper integrations, and stronger local support to empower brands to onboard, engage and retain customers across channels and touchpoints," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO & Co-founder of MoEngage.

The Forrester WaveTM highlights Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. In its 26-criterion evaluation of cross-channel marketing hub (CCMH) providers, Forrester has identified the most significant ones and researched, analyzed, and scored them as part of this report. Forrester recommends brands look for providers that support sophisticated cross-channel experiences at scale, helps deliver both business and customer outcomes, and ease human workloads with AI-based recommendations. You can access the full report here .

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to craft digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures. MoEngage is named one of the most preferred vendors for multichannel marketing as rated by customers, with high recognition across G2.

