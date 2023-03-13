Brand Institute Promotes Steffen Lorenz to Divisional President for Central and Eastern Europe

MIAMI, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute, the world's #1 naming agency and the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, is pleased to announce the promotion of Steffen Lorenz to the role of Divisional President for Central and Eastern Europe.

Brand Institute, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Brand Institute, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In his new role, Mr. Lorenz will be responsible for overseeing client services in Germany, Denmark, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Greece, and Eastern Europe. Mr. Lorenz previously served as President of Brand Institute's office in Frankfurt, Germany, where he managed healthcare accounts for companies such as Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, BioNTech, Sandoz, Stada, and Merck, as well as clients outside of the pharmaceutical industry, such as BASF and BMW.

During Mr. Lorenz's 15 years with Brand Institute, he has delivered exceptional results for the company and its clients. His expertise in healthcare branding makes him the ideal candidate to lead client services in Central and Eastern Europe.

"I am honored and excited to take on this new role at Brand Institute," said Mr. Lorenz. "I look forward to building on the success we have achieved so far and earning the trust of new clients, so that we can partner on one of their most important assets, their brands."

These new regions represent a significant expansion in stewardship for Mr. Lorenz and his team. The medical valley belt around Copenhagen, Denmark alone includes more than 200 startup biotech and medical device companies.

"Steffen's clients are in great hands, and I have no doubt that he will continue to excel in his new role," said James L. Dettore, Chairman and CEO of Brand Institute. "With Steffen's leadership, we look forward to expanding Brand Institute's global presence and delivering our valued services to new markets."

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 4,000 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,200 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Contact:

press@brandinstitute.com

www.brandinstitute.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brand Institute, Inc.