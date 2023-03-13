Flipboard Creator Collective Kicks Off at SXSW

Four Programs Aim to Bring New Audiences and Exposure to Creators

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Flipboard introduces its Flipboard Creator Collective, allowing independent voices to scale the distribution of their content via four distinct programs. These programs are intended to help creators grow their audience as well as their business, and represent $2.5M in value on an annual basis. Mike McCue, Flipboard's co-founder and CEO, made the announcement during a conversation with The Information's Jessica Lessin at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

Flipboard Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Flipboard) (PRNewswire)

"Flipboard has found its place in the creator ecosystem as an important platform for independent voices and an emerging 'middle class' of creators," said Mia Quagliarello, Flipboard's head of creator community. "It's incredibly hard for most starting and mid-size creators to break through the noise of large platforms, but on Flipboard they can find a quality audience, drive traffic and engagement, and build community."

Starting today, creators can apply to become part of the Flipboard Creator Collective and gain access to the programs, including paid residencies and content promotions in Flipboard's newsletters and mobile apps. Here is a full overview:

Newsletter Takeover Program

This program gives experts a platform to showcase their area of expertise, including their own work, articles that have contributed to their success, and items of inspiration. Guest curators can bring their voices to some of Flipboard's largest newsletters , about food, travel, photography and more, allowing them to reach new audiences. Flipboard has earmarked 10 newsletters per month, across food, travel, photography, personal finance, tech and climate, for these creator takeovers.

Promoted Stories Program

Flipboard donates a portion of its inventory for sponsored content within its newsletters and mobile apps to creators' initiatives, including books, courses, and subscriptions to their own newsletters. This program lets creators get their initiatives in front of receptive readers in relevant topics based on Flipboard's interest graph, helping them to kick-start their businesses.

Sponsor Referral Pilot Program

Flipboard offers an opportunity for creators to scale their brand relationships and earn a commission in return. A creator who partners with a brand to sponsor their newsletter takeover will keep 100% of the revenue associated with that sponsorship. Additionally, if that same brand continues to advertise on Flipboard, the creator will receive a one-time $5K referral bonus.

Residency Program

The program offers a monthly stipend to creators who come in-house for a period of at least three months, during which they provide curation, community expertise, and consultation in their area of expertise. Each resident is expected to work a set number of hours per week. To be eligible, creators need at least two years of expertise in fields such as food, travel, and photography.

Creator Status

Moreover, Flipboard Creator Collective members are treated like publishers on the platform. Their content will be added to topics in Flipboard's ecosystem and they will be eligible to receive a red check on their profiles, at no charge, to verify the authenticity of their accounts, allowing them to establish themselves as credible sources of information and grow their authority on the platform.

About Flipboard

Flipboard is the world's first social magazine where people go for information and inspiration. On Flipboard, quality articles, videos, podcasts and products are recommended for enthusiasts, by enthusiasts from around the world. It is a platform that lets people spend time on their interests, develop deeper understanding of issues, and share the best ideas with others by collecting them into their own Flipboard Magazines. Download Flipboard for free in any app store or visit flipboard.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flipboard