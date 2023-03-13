Sharon Fields and Amanda Moore Promoted to Vice Presidents

- Will have active role in managing Brennan's 52 million square foot national portfolio

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group is pleased to announce the promotions of Sharon Fields and Amanda Moore to Vice Presidents, Property Management.

Sharon Fields (PRNewswire)

Sharon has been with the company since 2019 managing Brennan's properties across the country. In her new role, Sharon will continue to manage a large industrial portfolio but will also take on a larger role in standardizing Brennan's Property Management platform.

Amanda has been with Brennan since 2020, responsible for managing industrial assets throughout the Chicago market, including the Regent Portfolio in O'Hare. In her new role as Vice President, Amanda will also have an active role in enhancing Brennan's property management platform both locally and nationally.

"Enhancing our management platform has been a priority for Brennan," said Kevin Brennan, Managing Principal for Brennan's Midwest Region. "Since their start with Brennan, Sharon and Amanda have demonstrated their passion to be best-in-class asset managers. We have no doubt they will succeed in their new roles."

Sharon will continue to be located in Brennan's Indianapolis office; Amanda will be based in Brennan's Headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, the Company has purchased, developed and/or managed over $8 billion in industrial real estate and has had over $11 billion in total transaction activity. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 52 million square feet. Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, please visit brennanllc.com.

CONTACT:

Ursula Walendzewicz

uwalendzewicz@brennanllc.com

8476308722

Amanda Moore (PRNewswire)

Brennan Investment Group logo (PRNewswire)

