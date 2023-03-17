Record-breaking NRMP Match produces 7,132 new DO residents

Overall, the number of osteopathic fourth-year students who matched into PGY1 positions increased by 0.3% from last year.

CHICAGO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking records from all previous matches, the 2023 National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) matched 7,132 osteopathic medical students and past DO graduates into postgraduate year 1 (PGY1) residency positions. Reaching another all-time high, 91.6% of the 7,436 participating DO students matched into residency programs in 37 specialties.

Overall, the number of osteopathic fourth-year students who matched into PGY1 positions increased by 0.3% from last year. Final placement numbers will be available in May and are expected to exceed the 99% rate reported in prior years.

"We are thrilled to see continued growth in the number of osteopathic medical students and graduates who successfully place into residency positions through the NRMP Match each year," said AOA President Ernest R. Gelb, DO. "The percentage of matches for our residency candidates continues to keep pace with the growth of our profession, demonstrating that residency programs and patients are actively seeking the distinctive approach DOs provide across the full spectrum of medicine."

Era of growth

A total of 3,902 (57%) matching DO students landed positions in primary care programs, with the remaining 2,910 (43%) matching into secured non-primary care placements across a wide range of specialties. This year's Match resulted in increased placements for DO residents in family medicine, internal medicine, and pediatrics. The number of DO placements in specialty training programs increased for general surgery, neurology, psychiatry, pathology, orthopedic surgery, child neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, vascular surgery, and otolaryngology.

Additionally, a record number of 320 graduating osteopathic fourth-year students and 68 graduates secured residency positions via the military match, which places applicants into programs run or sponsored by the military.

"It's exciting to witness the continued growth and expansion of osteopathic medicine across the full House of Medicine, and this year's high match rate speaks to the exceptional quality of our DO residency candidates and the pivotal role they will play in the future of health care," said AOA Interim CEO Kathleen S. Creason, MBA. "I am inspired by the dedication and tenacity of these future residents and can't wait to see how they will influence the landscape of medicine for years to come."

Top specialties

For graduating fourth-year osteopathic medical students, the top 15 specialties by number of PGY1 matches are:

Internal Medicine Family Medicine Emergency Medicine Pediatrics Psychiatry Anesthesiology Transitional year Obstetrics & Gynecology Surgery Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Neurology Internal medicine – preliminary year Diagnostic Radiology Orthopedic Surgery Pathology

About the American Osteopathic Association

The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) represents more than 178,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and osteopathic medical students; promotes public health; encourages scientific research; serves as the primary certifying body for DOs; and is the accrediting agency for osteopathic medical schools. To learn more about DOs and the osteopathic philosophy of medicine, visit www.osteopathic.org .

